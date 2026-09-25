Yet Another Molestation Video Goes Viral In Bihar, Police Launch Probe
In the third such video to surface in the state within a week, several youths can be seen misbehaving with and molesting a girl.
Published : September 25, 2026 at 12:01 PM IST
Banka: Amid the uproar over misbehaviour with minor girls in Jamui and Samastipur in Bihar, another video of molestation involving a girl has now gone viral on social media from Banka district. The video allegedly shows several youths misbehaving with the girl. After the video emerged, police have registered an FIR and began an investigation.
In the viral video, several youths can be seen misbehaving with and molesting the girl. They appear to twist her arm and hit her with slippers. Another youth can be seen holding a stick.
A song plays in the video, with the line: "Hum karenge gundagardi, kya kar legi sarkari vardi" (We will indulge in hooliganism; what can the government uniform do?).
According to Banka Police, the video circulating on social media was recorded at the famous Mandar Parvat in Bounsi, Banka. Preliminary investigation has revealed that the video is not recent and was recorded on September 3. It has since circulated widely across social media platforms.
Police have registered an FIR related to the video. Police said the identities of the youths and the girl seen in the video have not yet been established.
Police registered a case against six unidentified people and are working to establish their identities and gather more information about the incident.
The case has been registered at Bounsi Police Station under Sections 74, 75, 76 and 3(5) of the BNS, along with Sections 66E and 67A of the Information Technology Act, 2000.
"On September 22, the Social Media Cell received a video through WhatsApp. Following this, the police team found during its investigation that the video had been made at Mandar Parvat," said Bounsi SHO Pankaj Kumar Jha.
Police Search For People Seen In Video
Police teams are currently working to identify the people seen in the video. Police are also conducting enquiries in the surrounding areas. However, by the time the FIR was registered, police had not identified those involved.
Police said they are investigating the case based on the viral video and will take further action as facts emerge during the probe.
Mandar Parvat, located in Bounsi in Banka district, is among Bihar's prominent religious and historical sites, which is considered significant for followers of Hinduism, Jainism and Buddhism. The site attracts many tourists.
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