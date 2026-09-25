ETV Bharat / state

Yet Another Molestation Video Goes Viral In Bihar, Police Launch Probe

Banka: Amid the uproar over misbehaviour with minor girls in Jamui and Samastipur in Bihar, another video of molestation involving a girl has now gone viral on social media from Banka district. The video allegedly shows several youths misbehaving with the girl. After the video emerged, police have registered an FIR and began an investigation.

In the viral video, several youths can be seen misbehaving with and molesting the girl. They appear to twist her arm and hit her with slippers. Another youth can be seen holding a stick.

A song plays in the video, with the line: "Hum karenge gundagardi, kya kar legi sarkari vardi" (We will indulge in hooliganism; what can the government uniform do?).

According to Banka Police, the video circulating on social media was recorded at the famous Mandar Parvat in Bounsi, Banka. Preliminary investigation has revealed that the video is not recent and was recorded on September 3. It has since circulated widely across social media platforms.

Police have registered an FIR related to the video. Police said the identities of the youths and the girl seen in the video have not yet been established.

Police registered a case against six unidentified people and are working to establish their identities and gather more information about the incident.