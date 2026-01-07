ETV Bharat / state

Girl 'Abducted', Murdered In Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A six-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and murdered near Whitefield in east Bengaluru, police said on Wednesday. According to police, the victim is the daughter of a migrant worker from West Bengal. The girl's father lodged a complaint on January 6, stating that his daughter went missing from January 5 afternoon, and suspected the role of a person, also a migrant worker from West Bengal, who lived nearby.

The father had suspected the role of the person, as he was seen in the vicinity of his makeshift house, where the girl was playing. On realising that their daughter was missing, the family searched for her, and later, the police were also informed. The girl's body was later found in a dry drain nearby, in the migrant colony at Pattandur Agrahara.