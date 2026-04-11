Girl, 5, Raped, Stuffed In Sack And Dumped Near Well In Chhattisgarh; 40-Year-Accused Arrested
Family members said the girl went missing shortly after taking Rs 5 from her grandmother to buy sweets from the nearby shop.
Published : April 11, 2026 at 1:24 PM IST
Durg: In a shocking incident of sexual assault reported from Chhattisgarh, a five-year-old girl was allegedly raped before being stuffed in a sack and dumped in a deserted area in Bhilai on Friday. Police have arrested a 40-year-old man as the prime accused in connection with the incident, which triggered intense protests outside the local police station.
The incident occurred under the jurisdiction of the Utai Police Station. According to the girl's family members, after returning from school at 11:00 AM on Friday, she took some money from her grandmother and went to a nearby shop; however, she failed to return even after two hours.
When her family members began searching for her, they could find no trace of her anywhere. The entire village subsequently mobilized to join the search for the missing girl.
After an extensive search, two young men spotted a sack lying in a suspicious manner near a well. Upon approaching it, they noticed that the sack was moving slightly. When they reached the spot and opened the sack, everyone present was left in shock. Inside lay the five-year-old girl, her mouth tightly muffled with a pillowcase.
“After a prolonged search, we discovered that she had been tied up inside a sack and dumped in a dilapidated structure. She was unconscious; we first brought her home and then took her to the hospital," stated the girl's grandmother.
Anoop Lakra, SDOP Patan said that the Utai police station received information that a young girl was found lying inside a sack. The police arrived at the scene, and the child was taken to the hospital, he said.
“Her condition is stable. Enraged by this incident, villagers gathered at the Utai police station and began demanding that the accused be sentenced to death," he added.
It is learnt that the 40-year-old accused has been taken into custody and is currently being interrogated. An FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) team has collected several pieces of evidence from the accused's residence.
Meanwhile, approximately 150 villagers, enraged by the incident, gathered at the Utai Police Station at night and began demanding the immediate execution of the accused. The police subsequently used mild force to bring the situation under control.
Condemning the incident, Durg MP Vijay Baghel called the sexual assault a blot on humanity while demanding the strictest possible action against the culprit/s. He further noted that, "often, it is people residing in the immediate vicinity of the home who commit such crimes".