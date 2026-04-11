ETV Bharat / state

Girl, 5, Raped, Stuffed In Sack And Dumped Near Well In Chhattisgarh; 40-Year-Accused Arrested

Durg: In a shocking incident of sexual assault reported from Chhattisgarh, a five-year-old girl was allegedly raped before being stuffed in a sack and dumped in a deserted area in Bhilai on Friday. Police have arrested a 40-year-old man as the prime accused in connection with the incident, which triggered intense protests outside the local police station.

The incident occurred under the jurisdiction of the Utai Police Station. According to the girl's family members, after returning from school at 11:00 AM on Friday, she took some money from her grandmother and went to a nearby shop; however, she failed to return even after two hours.

When her family members began searching for her, they could find no trace of her anywhere. The entire village subsequently mobilized to join the search for the missing girl.

After an extensive search, two young men spotted a sack lying in a suspicious manner near a well. Upon approaching it, they noticed that the sack was moving slightly. When they reached the spot and opened the sack, everyone present was left in shock. Inside lay the five-year-old girl, her mouth tightly muffled with a pillowcase.

“After a prolonged search, we discovered that she had been tied up inside a sack and dumped in a dilapidated structure. She was unconscious; we first brought her home and then took her to the hospital," stated the girl's grandmother.