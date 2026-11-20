ETV Bharat / state

Girl, 13, Seriously Injured In Stray Dogs' Attack In Rajasthan's Alwar

Stray dogs and monkeys have become a menace in several places in Alwar, relatives alleged ( Representative Image/ETV Bharat )

Alwar: A pack of stray dogs attacked a 13-year-old girl, who was on her way to a field, leaving her seriously injured in Rajasthan's Alwar district on Friday. Witnesses said a group of nearly 20 stray dogs roaming the area surrounded her and began mauling her. Hearing her screams, people nearby rushed to the spot and managed to rescue her with great difficulty.

The attack left the girl with serious injuries. Her family immediately took her to a local hospital. After preliminary treatment, the doctors there referred her to Alwar District Hospital. She is currently recuperating at the district hospital. The incident took place in Raghunathgarh Colony, Naugaon, Alwar.

Irfan, uncle of the victim, said the girl is his brother Khurshid’s daughter. She was on her way from home to join her mother in the fields on Friday when, nearly 20 dogs surrounded and attacked her. The girl was left terrified by the assault. Alerted by her cries, nearby residents rushed to the spot and drove away the dogs. The girl sustained severe injuries on various parts of her body.