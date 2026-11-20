Girl, 13, Seriously Injured In Stray Dogs' Attack In Rajasthan's Alwar
She is currently recuperating at the Alwar district hospital
Published : November 20, 2026 at 10:41 PM IST
Alwar: A pack of stray dogs attacked a 13-year-old girl, who was on her way to a field, leaving her seriously injured in Rajasthan's Alwar district on Friday. Witnesses said a group of nearly 20 stray dogs roaming the area surrounded her and began mauling her. Hearing her screams, people nearby rushed to the spot and managed to rescue her with great difficulty.
The attack left the girl with serious injuries. Her family immediately took her to a local hospital. After preliminary treatment, the doctors there referred her to Alwar District Hospital. She is currently recuperating at the district hospital. The incident took place in Raghunathgarh Colony, Naugaon, Alwar.
Irfan, uncle of the victim, said the girl is his brother Khurshid’s daughter. She was on her way from home to join her mother in the fields on Friday when, nearly 20 dogs surrounded and attacked her.
The girl was left terrified by the assault. Alerted by her cries, nearby residents rushed to the spot and drove away the dogs. The girl sustained severe injuries on various parts of her body.
Dr P C Saini, Principal Medical Officer at the District Hospital, said a girl injured in a dog attack was brought to the facility. Her condition is stable. The Alwar District Hospital has an adequate supply of anti-rabies vaccines, he said.
Irfan noted that local residents are plagued by the menace of both stray dogs and monkeys, with such incidents occurring in the area with alarming frequency. Not long ago, an elderly person died as a result of the menace caused by monkeys.
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