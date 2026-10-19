ETV Bharat / state

Girish Park OC Shunted Days After Kolkata Durga Puja Stampede

Kolkata: Two days after the stampede at a Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata that claimed 19 lives, the officer-in-charge of Girish Park police station, under which the Chorbagan area falls, has been shunted out, an official said on Monday.

Sumit Kumar Ghosh, the officer in question, has been replaced by Hirak Dalapati from the detective department of the Kolkata Police with additional charge of the Girish Park PS and was directed to assume his new responsibilities effective Sunday.

Ghosh took charge of the police station in March following unrest in the Girish Park area surrounding a rally by Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

"Hirak Dalapati, Inspector of Police (I-Cadre), Detective Department of Kolkata Police, will look after the work of the office of the Officer-In-Charge of Girish Park PS under Central Division, Kolkata Police, in addition to his own duties, with immediate effect in the interest of public service until further orders," an official order states.

Dalapati was a member of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by the state government following the collapse of an underconstruction warehouse in Taratala, resulting in the deaths of several workers.

Additionally, the Kolkata Police headquarters at Lalbazar has sent 11 strict instructions to all police stations, along with the urgent deployment of nine experienced IPS officers for crowd management during the remaining days of the festival.

A file photo of Sumit Kumar Ghosh. (ETV Bharat)

The tragic incident took place on Saptami evening, which fell on Saturday when a sudden surge of crowd led following a rain led to the stampede, in which 25 people were also injured.