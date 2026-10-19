Girish Park OC Shunted Days After Kolkata Durga Puja Stampede
Sumit Kumar Ghosh has been replaced by Hirak Dalapati of the detective department with additional charge and was directed to assume new responsibilities effective Sunday.
Published : October 19, 2026 at 1:55 PM IST
Kolkata: Two days after the stampede at a Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata that claimed 19 lives, the officer-in-charge of Girish Park police station, under which the Chorbagan area falls, has been shunted out, an official said on Monday.
Sumit Kumar Ghosh, the officer in question, has been replaced by Hirak Dalapati from the detective department of the Kolkata Police with additional charge of the Girish Park PS and was directed to assume his new responsibilities effective Sunday.
Ghosh took charge of the police station in March following unrest in the Girish Park area surrounding a rally by Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
"Hirak Dalapati, Inspector of Police (I-Cadre), Detective Department of Kolkata Police, will look after the work of the office of the Officer-In-Charge of Girish Park PS under Central Division, Kolkata Police, in addition to his own duties, with immediate effect in the interest of public service until further orders," an official order states.
Dalapati was a member of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by the state government following the collapse of an underconstruction warehouse in Taratala, resulting in the deaths of several workers.
Additionally, the Kolkata Police headquarters at Lalbazar has sent 11 strict instructions to all police stations, along with the urgent deployment of nine experienced IPS officers for crowd management during the remaining days of the festival.
The tragic incident took place on Saptami evening, which fell on Saturday when a sudden surge of crowd led following a rain led to the stampede, in which 25 people were also injured.
Eyewitnesses and visitors erupted in anger against the police and administration after the incident, alleging that the police could not handle the crowd properly. Even after the accident, the police and the disaster management team were late in reaching and helping in the rescue operations.
Questions on the role of the Girish Park Police Station began to surface. Some of his colleagues claim that Ghosh fell ill after visiting the site, which is why he was removed. However, the police have not provided any official confirmation.
On Sunday, the Bankshall Court remanded seven accused arrested in connection with the incident to 10 days of police custody, until October 28.
After the disaster, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari went to the state police traffic control room at Araksha Bhavan in Salt Lake on Sunday evening. From there, he reached Lalbazar and surveyed the situation from the control room. "The police have performed their duty. The allegations of negligence will be investigated," he told the media.
In the wake of the incident, Lalbazar is unwilling to take any further risks regarding security for the remainder of the festive period. At least nine IPS officers, who have long experience in handling crowds during the puja, have been brought back to the Kolkata Police.
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