Giriraj Singh Accuses AIMIM's Owaisi Of Promoting Jihadi Mindset

Published : January 6, 2026 at 4:27 PM IST
Patna: Union Textile Minister Giriraj Singh on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi over the 'love jihad' issue, accusing him of promoting a "jihadi mindset". Speaking to reporters in Patna, the Begusarai MP said Owaisi's demand to the Centre for presenting data on love jihad in Parliament should be first addressed in Hyderabad, where AIMIM holds political influence.
Singh claimed that the issue goes beyond personal relationships and alleged that it was part of a well-hatched strategy. "This is not love jihad in the name of love. It is a planned Ghazwa-e-Hind. Love jihad, land jihad, abd spitting jihad — it is a series of jihads," he added.
The Union Minister further alleged that Owaisi's political ideology was rooted in divisive thinking, stating that if the "ghost of Jinnah" has entered anyone in India, it will not succeed. He asserted that no force would be allowed to divide the country again. "No matter how many conspiracies are hatched, India will not be partitioned again," Union Minister Singh said.
#WATCH | Amravati, Maharashtra: On RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's statement, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi says, " ... if it's an adult making their own decision, then our likes or dislikes are irrelevant... if love jihad is happening, then why do they not present the data in the… pic.twitter.com/86xoOqW0tS— ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2026
Responding to the broader debate, Owaisi had challenged the Central government in Maharashtra's Amravati to present concrete data on love jihad in Parliament. "If an adult is making their own decision, then our likes or dislikes don't matter. If love jihad is happening, present the data in Parliament. Provide records from all the states where you claim such cases exist," Owaisi said, questioning the definition of love jihad and accusing the government of diverting attention from core issues such as employment.
Singh also strongly retorted to allegations by Maulana Arshad Madani, president of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, who had accused the Central government of attempting to alter the Constitution. Rejecting the charge, Singh said, "The Central government wants to make India truly India, while Madani wants to impose Sharia law in the country."
जमीयत उलेमा-ए-हिंद के अध्यक्ष मौलाना अरशद मदनी ने कहा कि “नफ़रत की राजनीति ने देश को आग के ढेर पर ला खड़ा किया है। सत्ता के नशे में सांप्रदायिक ताक़तें संविधान बदलने और देश के धर्मनिरपेक्ष चरित्र को खत्म करने की कोशिश कर रही हैं, जो देश को तबाही की ओर ले जाने के समान है। नफ़रत की… pic.twitter.com/6ni5kiTEIz— Arshad Madani (@ArshadMadani007) January 5, 2026
Maulana Arshad Madani, however, maintained that the politics of hatred was pushing the country towards instability. He warned that communal forces, driven by power, were attempting to undermine the Constitution and weaken India's secular fabric. "Politics of hatred is not patriotism. It is a betrayal of the country's peace and harmony. Those who spread hatred in the name of religion can never represent religion," Madani said.
The exchange reflects the escalating political rhetoric surrounding identity, religion, and constitutional values as national debates intensify.
