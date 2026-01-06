ETV Bharat / state

Giriraj Singh Accuses AIMIM's Owaisi Of Promoting Jihadi Mindset

Patna: Union Textile Minister Giriraj Singh on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi over the 'love jihad' issue, accusing him of promoting a "jihadi mindset". Speaking to reporters in Patna, the Begusarai MP said Owaisi's demand to the Centre for presenting data on love jihad in Parliament should be first addressed in Hyderabad, where AIMIM holds political influence.

Singh claimed that the issue goes beyond personal relationships and alleged that it was part of a well-hatched strategy. "This is not love jihad in the name of love. It is a planned Ghazwa-e-Hind. Love jihad, land jihad, abd spitting jihad — it is a series of jihads," he added.

The Union Minister further alleged that Owaisi's political ideology was rooted in divisive thinking, stating that if the "ghost of Jinnah" has entered anyone in India, it will not succeed. He asserted that no force would be allowed to divide the country again. "No matter how many conspiracies are hatched, India will not be partitioned again," Union Minister Singh said.