ETV Bharat / state

Giriraj Singh Accuses AIMIM's Owaisi Of Promoting Jihadi Mindset

He alleged that Owaisi's political ideology was rooted in divisive thinking, saying if the "ghost of Jinnah" has entered anyone in India, it won't succeed.

Union Textile Minister Giriraj Singh in Patna on Tuesday.
Union Textile Minister Giriraj Singh in Patna on Tuesday. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : January 6, 2026 at 4:27 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Patna: Union Textile Minister Giriraj Singh on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi over the 'love jihad' issue, accusing him of promoting a "jihadi mindset". Speaking to reporters in Patna, the Begusarai MP said Owaisi's demand to the Centre for presenting data on love jihad in Parliament should be first addressed in Hyderabad, where AIMIM holds political influence.

Singh claimed that the issue goes beyond personal relationships and alleged that it was part of a well-hatched strategy. "This is not love jihad in the name of love. It is a planned Ghazwa-e-Hind. Love jihad, land jihad, abd spitting jihad — it is a series of jihads," he added.

The Union Minister further alleged that Owaisi's political ideology was rooted in divisive thinking, stating that if the "ghost of Jinnah" has entered anyone in India, it will not succeed. He asserted that no force would be allowed to divide the country again. "No matter how many conspiracies are hatched, India will not be partitioned again," Union Minister Singh said.

Responding to the broader debate, Owaisi had challenged the Central government in Maharashtra's Amravati to present concrete data on love jihad in Parliament. "If an adult is making their own decision, then our likes or dislikes don't matter. If love jihad is happening, present the data in Parliament. Provide records from all the states where you claim such cases exist," Owaisi said, questioning the definition of love jihad and accusing the government of diverting attention from core issues such as employment.

Singh also strongly retorted to allegations by Maulana Arshad Madani, president of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, who had accused the Central government of attempting to alter the Constitution. Rejecting the charge, Singh said, "The Central government wants to make India truly India, while Madani wants to impose Sharia law in the country."

Maulana Arshad Madani, however, maintained that the politics of hatred was pushing the country towards instability. He warned that communal forces, driven by power, were attempting to undermine the Constitution and weaken India's secular fabric. "Politics of hatred is not patriotism. It is a betrayal of the country's peace and harmony. Those who spread hatred in the name of religion can never represent religion," Madani said.

The exchange reflects the escalating political rhetoric surrounding identity, religion, and constitutional values as national debates intensify.

[With agency inputs]

Also Read

  1. SIR Nothing But 'Backdoor NRC'; Selective Disenfranchisement Based On Religion: Owaisi
  2. 'Govt Shouldn't Force Muslims To Recite Or Chant Vande Mataram': Owaisi Terms It 'Unconstitutional'

TAGGED:

UNION MINISTER GIRIRAJ SINGH
AIMIM PRESIDENT ASADUDDIN OWAISI
PARLIAMENT
CONSTITUTION OF INDIA
ROW OVER LOVE JIHAD

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.