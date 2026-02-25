ETV Bharat / state

Giridih Municipal Election Firing Accused Arrested From Andal Airport

Andal: Shivam Srivastava, who fired during municipal elections in Jharkhand's Giridih and remained at large, has finally been arrested from Andal Airport in the Paschim Bardhaman district of West Bengal, police said. Sources said Shivam is a former councillor of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM).

His mother was a candidate in the municipal elections in Giridih. During the chaos, Shivam and his associates opened fire, injuring two people. The incident led to a fight between two groups in the area. Since then, Jharkhand police have been searching for Shivam.

The Special Task Force (STF) of the Asansol-Durgapur Police Commissionerate received information through sources that Shivam would flee from the Kazi Nazrul Islam Airport (Andal Airport) on Tuesday. Acting on the input, a joint operation was launched by personnel from the Giridih police and the Andal police.