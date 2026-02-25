Giridih Municipal Election Firing Accused Arrested From Andal Airport
Police said Shivam Srivastava was planning to fly to some other states and to abroad from there. The driver of his car has been detained.
Published : February 25, 2026 at 1:02 PM IST
Andal: Shivam Srivastava, who fired during municipal elections in Jharkhand's Giridih and remained at large, has finally been arrested from Andal Airport in the Paschim Bardhaman district of West Bengal, police said. Sources said Shivam is a former councillor of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM).
His mother was a candidate in the municipal elections in Giridih. During the chaos, Shivam and his associates opened fire, injuring two people. The incident led to a fight between two groups in the area. Since then, Jharkhand police have been searching for Shivam.
The Special Task Force (STF) of the Asansol-Durgapur Police Commissionerate received information through sources that Shivam would flee from the Kazi Nazrul Islam Airport (Andal Airport) on Tuesday. Acting on the input, a joint operation was launched by personnel from the Giridih police and the Andal police.
The team surrounded the airport premises and arrested Shivam, who will be produced before the Durgapur subdistrict court on Wednesday for a transit remand to Giridih. Police sources said several complaints were registered against Shivam at several local police stations.
Police have also detained for questioning the driver of the car in which Shivam reached the airport. He is a resident of Asansol. It is learnt that Shivam intended to fly from Andal to another state and escape abroad from there.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) of Asansol-Durgapur Police Commissionerate Abhishek Gupta said, "We were alert since Tuesday morning after receiving information through sources. Shivam was arrested as soon as he reached Andal Airport in a four-wheeler in the afternoon. Several charges are pending against him at Giridih police station in Jharkhand. Giridih police will take him into their custody on transit remand."
