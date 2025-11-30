ETV Bharat / state

Gir Cows: This Indian Breed Dominates The Global Market In Milk Production

Gir cows are found in India as well as in many other countries. Brazil has bred the Indian Gir cows and developed a new breed called the Indu Brazil, which is primarily used for dairy. However, from its temperament to milk production, Gir cow is still considered the best among dairy cattle. It is believed that the milk produced by this indigenous breed is more beneficial for health, said D M Odedara, research scientist at Gir Cow Breeding Centre in Kamdhenu University.

Junagadh: The Gir breed of cows has successfully established its identity in the global market for its profitable milk production, gentle and soft nature, and the minimal care it requires.

The Gir Cow Breeding Centre at Kamdhenu University's Animal Husbandry Unit has been operating here since 1920, earning it the reputation of being the largest and oldest Gir cow breeding centre in India. Today, this breeding centre houses over 400 Gir cows. Each Gir cow produces 2,000 to 2,500 litres of milk annually. In some cases, it has recorded cows that have produced 4,500 litres of milk in a year due to its excellent health.

"Gir cow milk contains four to five percent fat and a protein called A2 beta casein, which is still considered the best for health. Gir cows require less care and its soft temperament and natural aura, makes it extremely popular among farmers," Odedara said.

The Gir cow's lifespan is around 12 to 15 years, with a milk-producing capacity equivalent to that of 10 to 12 cows. As this breed is capable of adapting to tropical regions, it has proven to be a very successful dairy animal in other states as well as the tropical regions outside India.