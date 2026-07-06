ETV Bharat / state

Gilt Mangalsutras Gifted In Chhattisgarh Govt's Mass Wedding Event, Finds Probe

Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur: An inquiry by the district committee found that mangalsutras made of gilt were allegedly distributed in place of silver ones under the ambitious Mukhyamantri Kanya Vivaah Yojana of the Chhattisgarh government.

Despite the revelations, a lack of concrete action against the responsible official has raised questions about the transparency of the process.

A mass wedding ceremony was held at the Chanwaridand Mahamaya Temple in the Khadgawan development block under the Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur district on February 10, where 184 couples were married.

As part of the government's initiative, the newlywed women were presented with gifts, including silver mangalsutras. After a few days, several women raised doubts about the quality of the mangalsutras, alleging that they had been given gilt ornaments instead of the promised silver ones.