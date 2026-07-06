Gilt Mangalsutras Gifted In Chhattisgarh Govt's Mass Wedding Event, Finds Probe
Meant to be made of silver, the ornaments were given to newly married women on February 10. No action was taken against the concerned official.
Published : July 6, 2026 at 4:10 PM IST
Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur: An inquiry by the district committee found that mangalsutras made of gilt were allegedly distributed in place of silver ones under the ambitious Mukhyamantri Kanya Vivaah Yojana of the Chhattisgarh government.
Despite the revelations, a lack of concrete action against the responsible official has raised questions about the transparency of the process.
A mass wedding ceremony was held at the Chanwaridand Mahamaya Temple in the Khadgawan development block under the Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur district on February 10, where 184 couples were married.
As part of the government's initiative, the newlywed women were presented with gifts, including silver mangalsutras. After a few days, several women raised doubts about the quality of the mangalsutras, alleging that they had been given gilt ornaments instead of the promised silver ones.
Following complaints by several women, District Collector Santan Devi Jangde constituted a three-member inquiry committee. After examining documents and the items distributed during the ceremony, the committee confirmed in its report that the mangalsutras were not of silver.
Based on its report, a letter was sent to the director of the department recommending action against Aditya Sharma, the district programme officer of the Women and Child Development department.
However, the matter took a dramatic turn when the directorate initially denied any wrongdoing in the matter, leading to a stark contradiction between the district committee's inquiry report and the department's stance.
Sharma said he was issued a show-cause notice by the director's office, to which he has already replied. "The inquiry report regarding the mangalsutras distributed at the mass wedding event has been sent to the higher office. A response to the show-cause notice has also been submitted. Further action will be considered by the government," he added.
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