ETV Bharat / state

Gig Workers Finally Have Legal Recognition and Protection In Karnataka: State Youth Congress President

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government’s move to establish a welfare framework for gig workers has triggered political debate and renewed discussion on labour rights in the rapidly growing platform economy. While the Congress government has projected the initiative as a landmark step for unorganised workers, opposition parties and labour activists continue to question how effectively the promises will be implemented on the ground.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, Karnataka Youth Congress president Manjunath Gowda said the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government had become the first in the country to introduce a dedicated legal framework for gig workers. He claimed the initiative would provide long-awaited recognition and protection to lakhs of delivery workers, bike taxi riders and app-based workers who have largely remained outside traditional labour laws.

“The welfare board gives workers legal recognition and protection that they never had earlier,” Gowda said. “Gig workers were working without benefits like Employees' State Insurance (ESI), Provident Fund (PF) or accident insurance. Their health concerns and grievances were ignored for years.”

The proposed Karnataka Platform-Based Gig Workers Social Security and Welfare framework includes registration of workers, formation of a welfare board, grievance redressal mechanisms and a welfare fund supported through a fee imposed on digital aggregator companies. The government has also operationalised a grievance mechanism through which workers can formally raise complaints.

Gowda said the welfare board would provide benefits, including insurance coverage of up to Rs 4 lakh and accident compensation. He added that the Congress government intended to bring gig workers under a broader labour rights framework and ensure social responsibility from platform companies.

Highlighting the Congress party’s political outreach among gig workers, Gowda said the Youth Congress had already enrolled around 8,000 workers as members following instructions from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. However, he acknowledged that Karnataka has more than five lakh gig workers and said the party planned to organise a major conclave for them after holding dialogue programmes with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar.