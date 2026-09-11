Delhi To Provide Young Athletes Monthly Rs 2,000 As Grassroots Incentive Under CM Scheme
Young players in the Under-14, Under-17, Under-19, and Under-21 age groups will benefit from this scheme, reports Ashutosh Jha.
Published : September 11, 2026 at 2:41 PM IST
New Delhi: The Rekha Gupta government on Friday announced it would expand the scope of the Mukhyamantri Khel Protsahan Yojana (MKPY) to include a grassroots training support assistance component for Delhi's emerging young athletes.
Under the scheme, eligible athletes undergoing regular training at Delhi government sports centres and stadiums, will now receive financial assistance of Rs 2,000 per month.
Financial Constraints Won't Hinder Sports
The government believes talented athletes often discontinue their training in the early stages, because they cannot afford expenses related to nutrition, local travel, minor sports equipment, and medical needs. This monthly assistance of Rs 2,000 will provide them with the opportunity to practice regularly from an early stage, thereby removing financial hurdles in their sporting journey.
Who Will Benefit & How?
Age Groups: Young athletes in the Under-14, Under-17, Under-19, and Under-21 age categories will benefit from this scheme.
Basis of Selection: Beneficiaries will be selected based not only on their economic status, but also by considering their sports performance, potential, regular attendance, discipline, and financial need.
Eligibility Criteria: It is mandatory for the athlete to be regularly enrolled at a government sports centre or stadium, and to maintain a minimum attendance of 80 per cent.
Quota Limit: A maximum of 25 per cent of the total trainees regularly training at each government sports centre or stadium will receive this benefit. Generally, the limit per centre will be 100 athletes, though this may be increased to 150 in larger stadiums, subject to budget availability.
Quarterly Progress Review: It has been clarified that the performance, discipline, and attendance of athletes selected under the scheme will be monitored and reviewed on a quarterly basis. This ensures that the financial assistance reaches truly hardworking athletes who possess the passion to excel in sports.
Delhi's Other Major Sports Promotion Schemes
Substantial financial assistance for athletes is also provided under other components of the ‘Chief Minister’s Sports Promotion Scheme’:
Training Support Module: Assistance of up to Rs 5 lakh per annum for top-ranked school-level athletes covering coaching, equipment, and competitions.
Elite Athlete Support: Financial aid of up to Rs 20 lakh per annum for elite athletes representing Delhi and the country at the highest levels.
Participation and Achievement Support: Reimbursement of up to Rs 2 lakh for recognised international competitions and fixed cash awards for outstanding performances.
Strengthening The Viksit Bharat Vision
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta stated that a robust sports culture is being fostered in the country in alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’ (Developed India). Meanwhile, Education and Sports Minister Ashish Sood remarked that there is no shortage of talent in Delhi, and the government is ensuring that no young athlete’s dream remains unfulfilled due to financial constraints.
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