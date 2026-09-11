ETV Bharat / state

Delhi To Provide Young Athletes Monthly Rs 2,000 As Grassroots Incentive Under CM Scheme

New Delhi: The Rekha Gupta government on Friday announced it would expand the scope of the Mukhyamantri Khel Protsahan Yojana (MKPY) to include a grassroots training support assistance component for Delhi's emerging young athletes.

Under the scheme, eligible athletes undergoing regular training at Delhi government sports centres and stadiums, will now receive financial assistance of Rs 2,000 per month.

Financial Constraints Won't Hinder Sports

The government believes talented athletes often discontinue their training in the early stages, because they cannot afford expenses related to nutrition, local travel, minor sports equipment, and medical needs. This monthly assistance of Rs 2,000 will provide them with the opportunity to practice regularly from an early stage, thereby removing financial hurdles in their sporting journey.

Who Will Benefit & How?

Age Groups: Young athletes in the Under-14, Under-17, Under-19, and Under-21 age categories will benefit from this scheme.

Basis of Selection: Beneficiaries will be selected based not only on their economic status, but also by considering their sports performance, potential, regular attendance, discipline, and financial need.

Eligibility Criteria: It is mandatory for the athlete to be regularly enrolled at a government sports centre or stadium, and to maintain a minimum attendance of 80 per cent.

Quota Limit: A maximum of 25 per cent of the total trainees regularly training at each government sports centre or stadium will receive this benefit. Generally, the limit per centre will be 100 athletes, though this may be increased to 150 in larger stadiums, subject to budget availability.