‘Ghum Winter Festival 2026’: Tylo, Endangered Himalayan Salamander, Selected As Mascot
The slogan for this year’s festival — ‘Ghum ka Vibe, Salamander Tribe’ — seeks to raise awareness about the conservation of this endangered amphibian.
Published : November 11, 2026 at 3:01 PM IST
Darjeeling: The endangered Himalayan salamander, locally known as Tylo, has been selected as the mascot for the “Ghum Winter Festival 2026”.
Organised by the century-old, UNESCO World Heritage-listed Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR), this annual festival is scheduled to take place from November 28 to December 6. The slogan for this year’s festival is "Ghum ka Vibe, Salamander Tribe".
Rishabh Chowdhury, director of the DHR, said that Tylo was chosen as the mascot, not only to raise awareness about the conservation of this endangered amphibian, but also to honour those working to protect the region's biodiversity.
On the occasion, environmentalist Barkha Subba, a scientific advisor to the Darjeeling-based NGO Federation of Societies for Environmental Protection, will also be honoured. She was a recipient of this year’s prestigious Whitley Award from the UK-based Whitley Fund for Nature, an honour often referred to as the "Green Oscar" in the field of environmental conservation.
In recognition of her remarkable grassroots-level contributions toward protecting the region’s wetlands and the Himalayan salamander, she has been nominated for the Forest Whisperer Award — part of the festival’s Spirit of the Hills Awards 2026.
Known scientifically as “Tylototriton himalayanus”, this amphibian is currently listed as vulnerable on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List. This animal is found in the Darjeeling and Kurseong hills at altitudes ranging from 1,100 to 2,317 metres, as well as in specific regions of eastern Nepal and western Bhutan.
According to environmental experts, the salamander serves as a crucial “bio-indicator” species, reflecting the health of forest and wetland ecosystems. It plays a role in controlling insect populations and helps maintain balance within the food web by acting as both predator and prey. Furthermore, they hold significant importance in medical science and evolutionary research, as they possess an extraordinary ability to regenerate lost limbs and tails.
The DHR authorities have said that the 2026 festival will extend beyond the promotion of culture and tourism; it will integrate the region's cultural heritage, tourism potential, railway legacy, and environmental conservation efforts.
Additionally, the Spirit of the Hills Awards will recognise various distinguished individuals and organisations that have contributed to the preservation of the hills' culture, tourism, adventure, and environment. Among the recipients are Tannishtha Das of the Association for Conservation of Tourism (Victor Award), Rabindra Rai (Wanderer Award), Fazil Abdul Aziz from Kerala (Ajax Award), Mingma Girmi Sherpa of 'Dekho Darjeeling' (Bronco Award), Nirlipta Saha of Travelopia (Hawkeye Award), Prajwal Pradhan, an Assistant Professor at Darjeeling Government College (Soled Award), and the Kurseong station of All India Radio (Hill Bird Award).
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