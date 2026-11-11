ETV Bharat / state

‘Ghum Winter Festival 2026’: Tylo, Endangered Himalayan Salamander, Selected As Mascot

The endangered Himalayan salamander serves as a crucial 'bio-indicator' species. ( Credit: Kurshiang Forest Division )

Darjeeling: The endangered Himalayan salamander, locally known as Tylo, has been selected as the mascot for the “Ghum Winter Festival 2026”.

Organised by the century-old, UNESCO World Heritage-listed Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR), this annual festival is scheduled to take place from November 28 to December 6. The slogan for this year’s festival is "Ghum ka Vibe, Salamander Tribe".

Rishabh Chowdhury, director of the DHR, said that Tylo was chosen as the mascot, not only to raise awareness about the conservation of this endangered amphibian, but also to honour those working to protect the region's biodiversity. On the occasion, environmentalist Barkha Subba, a scientific advisor to the Darjeeling-based NGO Federation of Societies for Environmental Protection, will also be honoured. She was a recipient of this year’s prestigious Whitley Award from the UK-based Whitley Fund for Nature, an honour often referred to as the "Green Oscar" in the field of environmental conservation. In recognition of her remarkable grassroots-level contributions toward protecting the region’s wetlands and the Himalayan salamander, she has been nominated for the Forest Whisperer Award — part of the festival’s Spirit of the Hills Awards 2026.