GHMC, Cyberabad And Malkajgiri Set For Major Ward Reorganisation Ahead Of Civic Polls
The GHMC's elected governing body completed its term in February, and the civic body has since been functioning under a Special Officer.
Published : June 19, 2026 at 4:08 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Telangana government has initiated the process of reorganising electoral divisions in the three municipal corporations formed after restructuring the erstwhile Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).
This comes after the government's decision to merge 27 municipalities and municipal corporations located within the Outer Ring Road (ORR) into the former GHMC and reorganise them into three separate civic bodies such as GHMC, Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC), and Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation (MMC).
Initially, elections are likely to be held only for the GHMC. The GHMC's elected governing body completed its term in February, and the civic body has since been functioning under a Special Officer. Following the expiry of its tenure, the government carried out the reorganisation, which led to the creation of the three new municipal corporations.
Before the restructuring, the GHMC had 150 divisions. After the reorganisation, the total number of divisions across the three corporations rose to 300. The government now plans to create another 100 divisions, bringing it to a total of 400. As a result, 400 corporators will be elected across the three civic bodies.
Under the proposal, the number of divisions in the GHMC will increase from 150 to 200. Assembly constituencies fully falling within GHMC limits include Charminar, Malakpet, Bahadurpura, Yakutpura, Karwan, Nampally, Goshamahal, Khairatabad, Musheerabad, Amberpet and Secunderabad. Rajendranagar, Jubilee Hills, Maheshwaram, and Ibrahimpatnam fall partly within the corporation's jurisdiction.
The Cyberabad Municipal Corporation currently has 76 divisions, which are proposed to be increased to 100. Given the region's high population density, authorities are planning to create 24 additional divisions. Similarly, the Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation, which currently has 74 divisions, is expected to gain 26 more, taking its total to 100.
The Telangana government is aiming to conduct elections to all three municipal corporations before the end of the year. According to sources, GHMC elections are expected to be held first, followed by polls for the Cyberabad and Malkajgiri municipal corporations.
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