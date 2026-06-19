ETV Bharat / state

GHMC, Cyberabad And Malkajgiri Set For Major Ward Reorganisation Ahead Of Civic Polls

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has initiated the process of reorganising electoral divisions in the three municipal corporations formed after restructuring the erstwhile Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

This comes after the government's decision to merge 27 municipalities and municipal corporations located within the Outer Ring Road (ORR) into the former GHMC and reorganise them into three separate civic bodies such as GHMC, Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC), and Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation (MMC).

Initially, elections are likely to be held only for the GHMC. The GHMC's elected governing body completed its term in February, and the civic body has since been functioning under a Special Officer. Following the expiry of its tenure, the government carried out the reorganisation, which led to the creation of the three new municipal corporations.