Ghepan Lake In Himachal Expands 176% Due To Glacier Melt, Poses Risk To J&K And Pakistan: NRSC Report

Kullu: The Ghepan Lake in the Lahaul-Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh poses a significant risk to downstream areas, including parts of Jammu and Kashmir and potentially Pakistan. The rapid melting of glaciers in the region has resulted in a substantial increase in the lake's size.

This has led to a significant accumulation of water, increasing the potential threat of flooding or other disasters for regions along the river's path if the lake breaches. For the first time in Himachal Pradesh, the administration is now installing an early warning system at Ghepan Lake to alert authorities in advance in the event of a lake breach.

National Remote Sensing Centre (NESC) Report

Ghepan Lake, situated at an altitude of approximately 13,583 feet, has expanded by 176 per cent in the past 33 years and now spans around 101.30 hectares. The lake, about 2.5 km long, is considered a serious risk to the Chenab Valley. Satellite studies by the National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) have highlighted the growing danger.

The NRSC report warns that if the lake bursts, the resulting flood could cause significant destruction along the water's path, severely impacting communities and infrastructure from Jammu to Pakistan. It highlights that a sudden release of water could pose a threat to lives, livelihoods and key transportation routes downstream. The Central Water Commission and the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing have also been studying the risks associated with the lake for years.