Ghepan Lake In Himachal Expands 176% Due To Glacier Melt, Poses Risk To J&K And Pakistan: NRSC Report

The lake holds about 35.08 million cubic meters of water, making it one of Himachal Pradesh's largest glacial lakes.

Ghepan Lake In Himachal
Ghepan Lake expansion increasing potential threat of flooding (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 5, 2025 at 4:57 PM IST

Kullu: The Ghepan Lake in the Lahaul-Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh poses a significant risk to downstream areas, including parts of Jammu and Kashmir and potentially Pakistan. The rapid melting of glaciers in the region has resulted in a substantial increase in the lake's size.

This has led to a significant accumulation of water, increasing the potential threat of flooding or other disasters for regions along the river's path if the lake breaches. For the first time in Himachal Pradesh, the administration is now installing an early warning system at Ghepan Lake to alert authorities in advance in the event of a lake breach.

National Remote Sensing Centre (NESC) Report

Ghepan Lake, situated at an altitude of approximately 13,583 feet, has expanded by 176 per cent in the past 33 years and now spans around 101.30 hectares. The lake, about 2.5 km long, is considered a serious risk to the Chenab Valley. Satellite studies by the National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) have highlighted the growing danger.

The NRSC report warns that if the lake bursts, the resulting flood could cause significant destruction along the water's path, severely impacting communities and infrastructure from Jammu to Pakistan. It highlights that a sudden release of water could pose a threat to lives, livelihoods and key transportation routes downstream. The Central Water Commission and the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing have also been studying the risks associated with the lake for years.

The lake currently contains an estimated 35.08 million cubic meters of water, making it one of the largest glacial lakes in the state of Himachal Pradesh.

According to the report, the rapid retreat of glaciers and the continuous rise in the lake's water level have increased the likelihood of a glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF). Such an event could suddenly send large volumes of water downstream, causing flooding, property loss, and endangering lives in vulnerable areas. Ghepan Lake has therefore been listed among India's sensitive high-risk lakes.

Dr JC Kuniyal, Head of Forest Resources Department, Horticulture and Forestry University, Uttarakhand, said, "Global warming has been affecting the Himalayan regions for nearly two decades. The rise in tourism and vehicular movement in Lahaul-Spiti has also contributed to increased glacier melt. This is one of the reasons behind the expansion of Ghepan Lake."

Lahaul-Spiti Deputy Commissioner Kiran Bhadana said that expert and technical teams have inspected the lake. "The state's first early warning system will be installed here. It will operate through satellite monitoring and provide advanced alerts to the weather department and administration. This will help not only the Lahaul Valley but also regions downstream in Jammu and Kashmir," she said.

