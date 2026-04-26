ETV Bharat / state

Ghazipur Teen's Death: Akhilesh Alleges Cover-Up, Likens Case To Hathras; BJP Hits back

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday launched a sharp attack on the Uttar Pradesh government over the recovery of a teenage girl's body in Ghazipur, alleging attempts to “change statements” and calling the incident a repeat of the Hathras case.

The BJP has dismissed the remarks as “divisive politics”. The body of the teenage girl was found under a bridge on the Ganga in the Karanda police station area of Ghazipur district earlier this month.

Sharing a video of the victim's father on X, Yadav said, “Changing statements does not change the truth. Uttar Pradesh has never seen such a weak chief minister, under whose watch poor and helpless victims are pressured to alter their statements."

In the video, the girl’s father can be purportedly heard accusing a village head of intimidation and alleging that stones were pelted when a Samajwadi Party delegation had gone to meet the family. He also claimed that a police officer was injured while trying to protect him.

On Saturday, however, the victim's father told reporters that he did not want political leaders to visit his home for “political mileage”. He also said that the district officials have assured him of strict action against the accused and expressed satisfaction with the police investigation.

Raising a volley of questions, Yadav asked why there was a delay in lodging the FIR in the case, why statements were allegedly altered, and why the victim's family was being “harassed”.

The Samajwadi Party (SP) chief also questioned the lack of action against those who allegedly pelted stones at the police and raised doubts over the post-mortem report.