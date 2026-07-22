ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh: FIR Against Ghazipur MP Afzal Ansari, 2 Clerks, In Arms License Case Against Mukhtar Ansari Gang

Ghazipur: A case has been registered at the Sadar Kotwali police station in Ghazipur against three individuals, including Ghazipur MP Afzal Ansari, following the discovery of irregularities during a probe into the arms licenses of members and associates of the interstate criminal syndicate run by late mafia-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, which is designated as IS-191 by Uttar Pradesh Police.

Ghazipur SP Iraj Raja said during the investigation into the arms licenses of those linked to Mukhtar Ansari's gang (IS-191), a total of 145 licenses were verified across UP, Delhi, Punjab, and Arunachal Pradesh.

The investigation revealed significant irregularities in several instances, involving collusion between the then arms clerks and officials. The original files for certain purchased and sold weapons were found to be completely missing from the District Magistrate's office.