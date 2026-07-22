Uttar Pradesh: FIR Against Ghazipur MP Afzal Ansari, 2 Clerks, In Arms License Case Against Mukhtar Ansari Gang
Following an investigation into the arms licenses linked to Mukhtar Ansari's gang, an FIR was registered against his brother Afzal Ansari, and two clerks.
Published : July 22, 2026 at 5:59 PM IST
Ghazipur: A case has been registered at the Sadar Kotwali police station in Ghazipur against three individuals, including Ghazipur MP Afzal Ansari, following the discovery of irregularities during a probe into the arms licenses of members and associates of the interstate criminal syndicate run by late mafia-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, which is designated as IS-191 by Uttar Pradesh Police.
Ghazipur SP Iraj Raja said during the investigation into the arms licenses of those linked to Mukhtar Ansari's gang (IS-191), a total of 145 licenses were verified across UP, Delhi, Punjab, and Arunachal Pradesh.
The investigation revealed significant irregularities in several instances, involving collusion between the then arms clerks and officials. The original files for certain purchased and sold weapons were found to be completely missing from the District Magistrate's office.
During the probe, the file pertaining to the arms license No. 1188 P2, issued to Afzal Ansari, the Samajwadi Party MP of Ghazipur, was not found in the records. Furthermore, the current whereabouts of the rifle No. 830405, purchased against the above mentioned license, could not be ascertained.
In this matter, the Sadar Kotwali police have registered a case against Mukhtar Ansari's elder brother, MP Afzal Ansari, as well as the then First Arms Clerk Ashfaq Ahmed, and the Second Arms Clerk Gauri Shankar Ram, under Sections 409 and 120-B of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and Sections 21/25 and 30 of the Arms Act. SP Iraj Raja noted that serious irregularities have surfaced during the scrutiny of arms licenses held by members and associates of the IS-191 Mukhtar Ansari gang.
The investigation involved the verification of 145 arms licenses across various states, revealing that several files were missing. Records related to MP Afzal Ansari's arms license were unavailable, and the current status of the specific rifle could not be traced. Based on the available evidence, a case has been registered under the relevant sections, and further legal action is underway.
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