ETV Bharat / state

Ghazipur Case: UP Govt Extends Financial Aid To Victim's Family

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has handed over a cheque of Rs 5 lakh to the family of a 15-year-old girl, who was found dead in the Ganga river in Ghazipur recently.

State Panchayati Raj and Minority Welfare Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar, Rajya Sabha MP Dr Sangeeta Balwant and BJP MLC Hansraj Vishwakarma visited the residence of the girl and expressed their condolences to the bereaved family members, the state government said in a statement on Saturday night.

The body of the girl, who belongs to the OBC community, was found in the river on April 15, with her family alleging sexual assault and murder. Terming the incident tragic and distressing, Rajbhar said the state government stands fully in solidarity with the affected family during this difficult time.

While offering solace to the family, he assured them that every possible assistance would be provided by the government.

"A cheque of Rs 5 lakh as financial assistance was handed over to the deceased's family members. Additionally, a certificate approving a housing unit under the Chief Minister Housing Scheme, as well as a certificate allocating a land lease for agriculture purposes (under the 'Navran Parjar' scheme), were presented to the family to ensure they have a permanent residence and a sense of security," the statement said.