ETV Bharat / state

Ghazipur Case Sparks Political Storm: Rahul, Priyanka Attack Govt Over Safety Of Women In Uttar Pradesh

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra target the BJP Government and question the safety of women in the state. ( File Photo/ANI )

Ghazipur: The alleged rape and murder of a minor girl in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur has triggered a political storm, with Opposition leaders targeting the state government over women's safety. The incident occurred between April 14 and 15.

The girl went missing on the night of April 14 from Kataria village and was found dead the next morning near a bridge over the Ganga River. Police said a First Information Report (FIR) has been registered, and the main accused has been arrested.

Additional Director General (ADG) Varanasi Zone Piyush Mordia said, "On the night of April 14-15, a child went missing from Kateria village in Ghazipur. Her body was discovered the following morning near the Ganga River bridge."

Rahul Gandhi Alleges Pattern, Seeks Accountability

Days after the incident, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, in a post on X on Saturday, alleged a pattern in crimes against women and questioned the government's response.

"In Ghazipur… the rape and brutal murder of a daughter… and then threats and violence to stop the family from filing an FIR," he said. Referring to the past cases, Gandhi added, "Hathras, Kathua, Unnao and now Ghazipur, this is a pattern. Every time, the same truth, protection for the criminal, persecution for the victim."