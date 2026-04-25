Ghazipur Case Sparks Political Storm: Rahul, Priyanka Attack Govt Over Safety Of Women In Uttar Pradesh
Rahul Gandhi called the incident part of a disturbing pattern, demanded accountability and justice for the victims, and criticised the government’s lack of response.
Published : April 25, 2026 at 12:22 PM IST
Ghazipur: The alleged rape and murder of a minor girl in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur has triggered a political storm, with Opposition leaders targeting the state government over women's safety. The incident occurred between April 14 and 15.
The girl went missing on the night of April 14 from Kataria village and was found dead the next morning near a bridge over the Ganga River. Police said a First Information Report (FIR) has been registered, and the main accused has been arrested.
Additional Director General (ADG) Varanasi Zone Piyush Mordia said, "On the night of April 14-15, a child went missing from Kateria village in Ghazipur. Her body was discovered the following morning near the Ganga River bridge."
Rahul Gandhi Alleges Pattern, Seeks Accountability
Days after the incident, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, in a post on X on Saturday, alleged a pattern in crimes against women and questioned the government's response.
"In Ghazipur… the rape and brutal murder of a daughter… and then threats and violence to stop the family from filing an FIR," he said. Referring to the past cases, Gandhi added, "Hathras, Kathua, Unnao and now Ghazipur, this is a pattern. Every time, the same truth, protection for the criminal, persecution for the victim."
उत्तर प्रदेश के ग़ाज़ीपुर में विश्वकर्मा समाज की एक बेटी के साथ बलात्कार और निर्मम हत्या - और फिर परिवार को FIR दर्ज कराने से रोकने के लिए धमकियाँ, हिंसा।— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 25, 2026
हाथरस, कठुआ, उन्नाव और आज ग़ाज़ीपुर - यह एक पैटर्न है। मणिपुर की बेटी ने न्याय की राह देखते-देखते दम तोड़ दिया।
हर बार वही…
He demanded accountability, stating, "Action must be taken against the guilty police officers… justice must be delivered immediately." Addressing the leadership, he said, "Mr Modi, Mr Chief Minister, give your answer, why are daughters so unsafe in your rule?"
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also criticised the government, calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statements on women's safety "mere show".
She also took to X and posted, "In Ghazipur… reluctance to file a case, threats to the family and pressure by the powerful show atrocities have peaked." She added, "Wherever women have faced injustice, the BJP has stood with the oppressor against the victim."
गाजीपुर, उत्तर प्रदेश में एक लड़की की हत्या के मामले में पहले केस दर्ज होने में आनाकानी, फिर पीड़ित परिवार को धमकियां मिलना और दबंगों द्वारा अराजकता फैलाना यह दिखाता कि प्रदेश में महिलाओं के खिलाफ अत्याचार चरम पर है। भाजपा राज में अब यही अघोषित कानून बन गया है कि जब भी किसी महिला…— Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) April 25, 2026
Police Say Accused Arrested, Warn Against Rumours
A police official said swift action was taken, including registering an FIR and arresting the accused. Mordia said officials met the victim’s family, who sought fast-track proceedings.
He added, urging restraint, "Certain groups have attempted to create a nuisance and instigate relatives with claims contradicting our findings."
On Friday, tensions escalated when a Samajwadi Party (SP) delegation visited the village. Police said a large number of supporters gathered despite advisories, following which stone-pelting allegedly broke out, leading to a clash. Several people, including police personnel, were injured. Superintendent of Police Iraj Raja said, "Based on CCTV footage, 10 persons have been arrested… further legal action is underway."
SP chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged the attack was carried out by "power-protected dominant elements". Demanding action, he said, "Under the BJP rule… UP is passing through its worst phase of anarchy."
Police said a murder case has been registered, while post-mortem findings indicate death due to drowning. Officials added that all aspects, including the circumstances leading to the incident, are being examined. Heavy police deployment remains in place in the village amid ongoing tensions.
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