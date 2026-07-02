ETV Bharat / state

Ghaziabad Youth Stabbed To Death By Friends At Birthday Party

Ghaziabad: A youth was stabbed to death by his friends at a birthday party in the New Shanti Nagar area under the Crossing Republik police station limits in Ghaziabad, police said on Thursday. The victim's family came to know that the plan to kill Mohit Sharma had been in the works for quite some time.

Mohit was lured under the pretext of birthday celebrations, his brother, Rohit, said. "Mohit had had an altercation with these friends. Although it was resolved through a compromise, they continued to harbour a grudge against him. Six of his friends conspired to kill Mohit," Rohit added.

Police said Mohit's friends had been plotting to take him out of Ghaziabad to kill him. "He was first taken to Khatu Shyam in Rajasthan. After returning, they took him to Haridwar the following day. Two days after returning from Haridwar, they invited Mohit to their home under the guise of celebrating a birthday. After reaching, Mohit was made to drink alcohol and was subsequently stabbed to death," a police official said.

ACP Wave City Priyashree Pal said stab wounds were clearly visible on Mohit's chest. "It appears that some of the culprits held his hands and legs while others attacked his chest with knives. The information was received via the '112' emergency service at 3:30 am on July 2 from the New Shanti Nagar area of ​​Crossing Republik," she added.