ETV Bharat / state

Ghaziabad Youth Found Dead On Delhi-Dehradun National Highway, Police Begin Probe

Meerut: A youth was allegedly found dead on the Delhi-Dehradun National Highway early Sunday morning, prompting police to start investigation. The blood-stained body was found by the roadside near Sakauti village under the Daurala police station limits.

Police said that the body showed severe injuries, suggesting he was brutally murdered elsewhere and dumped at the spot to destroy evidence. The deceased has been identified as Deepak Joshi, aged approximately 25 to 30, from Loni Dehat, Ghaziabad. “We found his ID card in a bag near the body and identified him,” they said.

Daurala Circle Officer (CO) Shiv Thakur said that the police received information regarding the body lying by the highway in the morning. “We rushed the team to the area and took the boy in our custody. Prima facie, the case appears to be one of murder. Forensic and fingerprint teams have already collected evidence from the scene,” he said.