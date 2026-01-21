ETV Bharat / state

Ghaziabad Woman Chops Off Husband's Tongue Over Domestic Dispute

New Delhi: A married woman allegedly severed her husband's tongue over a domestic dispute in the Sanjaypuri area under the Modinagar police station limits in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, police said on Wednesday.

The seriously injured man, identified as Vipin (26), was initially admitted to a private hospital in Modinagar, which referred him to Subharti Medical College in Meerut. He is unable to speak, and doctors said he needs to be operated on.

Police said Vipin, who works at a factory in Modinagar, married Isha from Meerut's Maliyana in March 2025. Geeta, his mother, lived with them. On Monday night, Isha cooked food, and the couple slept upstairs after having dinner. Around 11 pm, the duo was engaged in a verbal spat over cooking, which escalated into a fight. Considering it to be a matter of privacy, Geeta went to sleep.