Ghaziabad Woman Chops Off Husband's Tongue Over Domestic Dispute
Vipin (26) was taken to Jeevan Hospital in Modinagar, where doctors referred him to Meerut's Subharti Hospital after first aid. No complaint has been registered.
Published : January 21, 2026 at 3:25 PM IST
New Delhi: A married woman allegedly severed her husband's tongue over a domestic dispute in the Sanjaypuri area under the Modinagar police station limits in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, police said on Wednesday.
The seriously injured man, identified as Vipin (26), was initially admitted to a private hospital in Modinagar, which referred him to Subharti Medical College in Meerut. He is unable to speak, and doctors said he needs to be operated on.
Police said Vipin, who works at a factory in Modinagar, married Isha from Meerut's Maliyana in March 2025. Geeta, his mother, lived with them. On Monday night, Isha cooked food, and the couple slept upstairs after having dinner. Around 11 pm, the duo was engaged in a verbal spat over cooking, which escalated into a fight. Considering it to be a matter of privacy, Geeta went to sleep.
"However, the situation was exacerbated late at night. In a fit of rage, Isha brought a kitchen knife, chopped off Vipin's tongue and threw the severed part onto the bed. Bleeding profusely, Viping started groaning in pain and rushed downstairs to Geeta for help. Seeing his condition, she raised an alarm and called neighbours for help. They took Vipin to Jeevan Hospital in Modinagar, where doctors referred him to Subharti Hospital in Meerut after first aid," said a police official.
On Monday morning, angry neighbours locked Isha in her room. Later, she was reportedly dragged out and beaten. A video of the assault has gone viral on social media, creating a tense atmosphere in the area. Modinagar SHO Anand Prakash said, "We are awaiting a formal complaint in the matter to take legal action. The injured man is currently undergoing treatment."