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Ghaziabad: Woman, 2-Year-Old Daughter Found Dead In Rented House, Husband Detained

Police are examining all aspects of the case, with the actual cause of death expected to become clear after post-mortem reports.

Police inspect the scene after a woman and her toddler daughter were found dead in a rented house in Khoda.
Police inspect the scene after a woman and her toddler daughter were found dead in a rented house in Khoda. (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 26, 2026 at 3:57 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Ghaziabad: A woman and her two-year-old daughter were found dead under suspicious circumstances inside their rented house in the Shankar Vihar area of Ghaziabad's Khoda police station limits in Uttar Pradesh.

Both bodies were found inside a room. After receiving information about the incident, police reached the spot and sent both bodies for post-mortem examination. The woman's husband, Anirudh, has been detained and is being questioned.

According to ACP Indirapuram Suryabali Maurya, Khoda police received information through UP-112 on the night of September 25 that the wife of Anirudh and their two-year-old daughter had died under suspicious circumstances at their rented house in the Birbal outpost area.

A police team reached the location soon after receiving the information and inspected the scene. According to police, Anirudh is originally from Hardoi, while his wife was from Unnao.

Police have not confirmed the cause of death at this stage. The exact circumstances will become clear only after the post-mortem reports are received. Police have also said they are examining all aspects of the case. Police took both bodies into custody and sent them for post-mortem examination. Anirudh has been detained and is being questioned in detail about the incident.

Police said they will take further legal action based on the investigation and the facts that emerge during the probe.

Also Read:

  1. 19 Dead After Drinking Spurious Liquor In Dry Nagaland; 19 Arrested, 3000 Bottles Of Liquor Seized By Police
  2. Missing Minor Couple Found Dead Near Village In UP's Hardoi, Police Begin Probe
  3. Head Constable Shot Dead Inside His Home In Chandigarh; Police Begin Probe

TAGGED:

GHAZIABAD
MOTHER DAUGHTER FOUND DEAD
HUSBAND DETAINED
GHAZIABAD CRIME

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