ETV Bharat / state

Ghaziabad: Woman, 2-Year-Old Daughter Found Dead In Rented House, Husband Detained

Police inspect the scene after a woman and her toddler daughter were found dead in a rented house in Khoda. ( ETV Bharat )

Ghaziabad: A woman and her two-year-old daughter were found dead under suspicious circumstances inside their rented house in the Shankar Vihar area of Ghaziabad's Khoda police station limits in Uttar Pradesh.

Both bodies were found inside a room. After receiving information about the incident, police reached the spot and sent both bodies for post-mortem examination. The woman's husband, Anirudh, has been detained and is being questioned.

According to ACP Indirapuram Suryabali Maurya, Khoda police received information through UP-112 on the night of September 25 that the wife of Anirudh and their two-year-old daughter had died under suspicious circumstances at their rented house in the Birbal outpost area.