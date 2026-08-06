ETV Bharat / state

Ghaziabad Villages To Get 1,000 Biogas Plants To Reduce Dependence On LPG, Fertiliser

New Delhi/Ghaziabad: Preparations are underway to set up 1,000 small-scale biogas plants in Ghaziabad with the aim of promoting clean energy in rural areas and reducing farming costs for farmers. The Animal Husbandry Department and the Panchayat Department will jointly implement this scheme.

Under the scheme, biogas produced from animal dung will be used as fuel for household cooking, while the residue will serve as high-quality organic manure for the fields. Farmers will receive a subsidy of approximately Rs 30,000 on these plants — which cost around Rs 45,000 — bringing their actual cost down to just Rs 15,000.

This initiative will reduce reliance on LPG cylinders for cooking in villages and provide fields with organic manure instead of expensive chemical fertilisers. Consequently, dependence on chemical fertilizers will decrease, and soil fertility is expected to improve.

Large quantities of dung often lie exposed in rural areas, causing foul odour and potential sanitation issues. Once biogas plants are installed, this dung will become a source of energy. This will enhance village cleanliness and promote environmental conservation. Scientific processing of dung generates methane gas, which can be utilised as cooking gas.

According to the Animal Husbandry Department, the selection of eligible families for the scheme will begin soon. Priority will be given to families owning at least four or more livestock animals to ensure a sufficient supply of dung for the biogas plants.