ETV Bharat / state

Ghaziabad Vet's Body Found With Medication, Syringe In Car On Eastern Peripheral Expressway

Ghaziabad: The body of a veterinary surgeon was discovered inside a stationary car on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway (EPE) on Wednesday morning. The deceased has been identified as Dr Shivam Kartikeya Bhardwaj, a resident of VVIP Mangal Society in Rajnagar Extension.

Bhardwaj worked at private veterinary hospitals in Delhi. The police have sent the body for a post-mortem examination and initiated an investigation.

According to officials at Muradnagar police station, under whose jurisdiction the car was found, they received information on Wednesday morning that a vehicle had been parked at the same spot on the EPE for an extended period, raising suspicion. Upon receiving the information, they reached the scene and searched the vehicle and found all doors locked, with windows rolled up.

The police unlocked the vehicle by breaking a window and found the body of the veterinarian in the driver's seat. Based on documents found inside the car, the deceased was identified as the son of Gopal Swaroop, a resident of VVIP Mangal Society, Rajnagar Extension, under the jurisdiction of Nandgram police station.

Nandgram police and the deceased's family were duly informed of the incident. According to Bhardwaj's family, he had left home in his car at 10 am on Tuesday to go to the hospital in Delhi, as was his routine. He worked as a veterinary surgeon at a private hospital in Lajpat Nagar, Delhi. After he left, a suicide note was found on the table in his room.