Ghaziabad Triple Suicide: Police Probe Complex Marital History, Korean Influence And Horror Games Links
Nishika (16), Prachi (14), and Pakhi (12), allegedly took the extreme step in the Bharat City Society after their family restricted their mobile phone usage.
Published : February 10, 2026 at 6:34 PM IST
Ghaziabad: The investigation into the tragic death of three minor sisters, who allegedly jumped to their deaths from the ninth floor of a high-rise in the Tila Mod area of Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad, has taken a complex turn involving family disputes, digital addiction in horror-themed gaming.
The girls, who were identified as Nishika (16), Prachi (14), and Pakhi (12), allegedly took the extreme step in the Bharat City Society after their family restricted their mobile phone usage. According to DCP Trans Hindon Nimesh Patil, the investigation so far has revealed that excessive social media use was the primary reason for the three sisters' suicides.
The investigation revealed that the three sisters took their own lives when their family members prohibited their excessive mobile phone use. “Excessive mobile phone use was the reason for the suicides. We have intensified the investigation into the suicides of three sisters in Bharat City Society, located in the Tila Mod area of Thana,” Patil said.
Influenced by Korean culture
According to DCP Trans Hindon, the three minor girls were deeply involved in and influenced by Korean culture. They frequently watched Korean films, songs, and shows. In the inquiry, cops found the deceased girls used to play five games in total Poppy Playtime, The Baby in Yellow, Evil Nun, Ice Scream, and Eyes which fall into the category of horror games.
The suicide note discovered at the site is bearing one signature that has been sent for forensic examination. The investigators will determine which of the three, signed it or if someone else authored it.
According to DCP, the forensic report may come in a fortnight. It will help ascertain whether the signatures were fake or real and give clarity on the timeline of events. Police are also interrogating Shalu, wife of Chetan’s younger brother, to get a sense of the household. Further action will be decided on the forensic and digital trail reports’ completion.
Complex marital history and family background
The police have zeroed in on the deceased girls’ father, Chetan, who has been questioned five times. Investigations revealed a complex domestic history. Chetan is learnt to have married thrice. He first married Sujata in 2008. When they remained childless, he married Sujata’s sister, Hina, in 2013. He married, Nazmeen (who converted and changed her name to Tina) in 2021. The police are also reassessing the 2018 death of Chetan’s sister-in-law, Aanchal, who allegedly fell from a fourth-floor roof. Discrepancies have emerged regarding her identity as Chetan initially identified her as Tabassum during questioning.
Suicide Is Not A Solution
If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm)
