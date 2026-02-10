ETV Bharat / state

Ghaziabad Triple Suicide: Police Probe Complex Marital History, Korean Influence And Horror Games Links

Ghaziabad: The investigation into the tragic death of three minor sisters, who allegedly jumped to their deaths from the ninth floor of a high-rise in the Tila Mod area of Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad, has taken a complex turn involving family disputes, digital addiction in horror-themed gaming.

The girls, who were identified as Nishika (16), Prachi (14), and Pakhi (12), allegedly took the extreme step in the Bharat City Society after their family restricted their mobile phone usage. According to DCP Trans Hindon Nimesh Patil, the investigation so far has revealed that excessive social media use was the primary reason for the three sisters' suicides.

The investigation revealed that the three sisters took their own lives when their family members prohibited their excessive mobile phone use. “Excessive mobile phone use was the reason for the suicides. We have intensified the investigation into the suicides of three sisters in Bharat City Society, located in the Tila Mod area of Thana,” Patil said.

Influenced by Korean culture

According to DCP Trans Hindon, the three minor girls were deeply involved in and influenced by Korean culture. They frequently watched Korean films, songs, and shows. In the inquiry, cops found the deceased girls used to play five games in total Poppy Playtime, The Baby in Yellow, Evil Nun, Ice Scream, and Eyes which fall into the category of horror games.

The suicide note discovered at the site is bearing one signature that has been sent for forensic examination. The investigators will determine which of the three, signed it or if someone else authored it.