ETV Bharat / state

Ghaziabad: Three More Arrested in Pak-Linked Espionage Racket; Total 21 Held

Ghaziabad: Police have arrested three more alleged members of a Pakistan-linked espionage racket that was sending sensitive information to the neighbouring country, taking the total number of arrests in the case to 21, an official said.

The accused includes Sameer alias Shooter, a native of Bihar’s Bhagalpur and currently residing in Delhi, who is said to be a key member of the alleged network.

The other two arrested are Sameer of Shamli district and Shivraj from Shahjahanpur, currently residing in Ghaziabad, police said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Trans Hindon) Dhawal Jasiwal said the National Investigation Agency has interrogated the accused.

“With these, 21 people have been arrested so far, including six minors. Ghaziabad police have filed a charge-sheet in the district court," he said. On Sunday, Meera Thakur (28), a resident of Mathura district, and Naushad Ali (20), a resident of Faridabad district of Haryana and hailing from Bihar’s Muzaffarpur, were arrested. The third suspect apprehended was a minor.

Ali allegedly conducted a recce of security and police installations and railway stations in Delhi and other states and was forwarding photos and videos.

"The gang involved in espionage was sending secret information to a man named Sardar alias Zoravar Singh, who was operating the spying racket from Pakistan," Additional Commissioner of Police Raj Karan Nayyar had said on Monday.

The arrested have been identified as: Suhel Malik alias Romeo, Sane Iram alias Mehak, Praveen, Raj Valmiki, Shiva Valmiki, Ritik Gangwar, Ganesh, Vivek, Gagan Kumar Prajapati, Durgesh Nishad, Naushad Ali and Meera, the police said.