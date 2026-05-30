Ghaziabad Teenager Murder Case: Three Arrested; Prime Accused Still At Large
Locals said that a dispute between the victim and the prime accused had been brewing for some time.
Published : May 30, 2026 at 12:47 PM IST
Ghaziabad: Police have arrested three accused in connection with the murder of a 17-year-old boy in Ghaziabad while the prime accused continues to remain at large.
The teenager was stabbed by the prime accused Ashad along with his accomplices on May 28.
The deceased's brother, Yash, stated that on the afternoon of May 28, around 3:30 PM, Ashad and his accomplices carried out a life-threatening attack on the teenager in the lane near Sharma Dairy in Navneet Vihar, Khoda. According to Yash, as the altercation escalated, Ashad began verbally abusing the teenager before striking him in the abdomen with a knife.
The injured teenager was immediately rushed to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries around 12:00 PM on May 29 while undergoing treatment.
According to locals, a dispute had been brewing between the teenager and Ashad for quite some time. It is alleged that, driven by this animosity, Ashad along with his accomplices launched the attack on the teenager.
ACP (Indirapuram) Abhishek Srivastava stated that upon receiving information regarding the incident, the police immediately reached the scene. Based on a complaint filed by the family members, a case was registered under relevant sections of the law, and several teams were constituted to apprehend the accused.
According to the police, three named accused individuals have been arrested so far, while two other suspects are currently being interrogated in custody. Further legal action in the matter is being pursued based on the evidence gathered and the ongoing interrogation. Meanwhile, the search for the absconding main accused continues.
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya stated, “Whoever the killers may be, they will not be spared. They will be tracked down. The necessary legal proceedings to ensure that those responsible for the murder are sentenced to death will be initiated”.
“The government is serious about maintaining law and order. Strict action will be taken against those who have committed such a crime," he added.
Read More: