ETV Bharat / state

Ghaziabad Teenager Murder Case: Three Arrested; Prime Accused Still At Large

Ghaziabad: Police have arrested three accused in connection with the murder of a 17-year-old boy in Ghaziabad while the prime accused continues to remain at large.

The teenager was stabbed by the prime accused Ashad along with his accomplices on May 28.

The deceased's brother, Yash, stated that on the afternoon of May 28, around 3:30 PM, Ashad and his accomplices carried out a life-threatening attack on the teenager in the lane near Sharma Dairy in Navneet Vihar, Khoda. According to Yash, as the altercation escalated, Ashad began verbally abusing the teenager before striking him in the abdomen with a knife.

The injured teenager was immediately rushed to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries around 12:00 PM on May 29 while undergoing treatment.

According to locals, a dispute had been brewing between the teenager and Ashad for quite some time. It is alleged that, driven by this animosity, Ashad along with his accomplices launched the attack on the teenager.