Ghaziabad Teenager Murder Case: Prime Accused Killed In Alleged Police Encounter
DCP (City) Dhawal Jaiswal said the accused Asad was injured in an alleged police encounter and succumbed at a nearby hospital.
Published : May 31, 2026 at 10:43 AM IST
Ghaziabad: The prime accused in the murder of a 17-year-old on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad was killed in an alleged police encounter early Sunday.
The police were searching for the accused Asad, who allegedly killed Surya Pratap Chauhan following an altercation after inviting him on Eid.
Pratap was stabbed to death within the jurisdiction of the Khoda Police Station in Ghaziabad. The police had arrested three people in connection with the case, while the prime accused Asad, had remained at large.
DCP (City) Dhawal Jaiswal confirmed Asad's death and said he was injured in a police encounter and succumbed at a nearby hospital.
"The accused died while being provided medical care," said Jaiswal.
उक्त सम्बन्ध मे श्री धवल जायसवाल, पुलिस उपायुक्त नगर/ट्रांस हिंडन/मुख्यालय की बाइट@Uppolice https://t.co/ButUaTBLpj pic.twitter.com/boQ7U57zRH— POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GHAZIABAD (@ghaziabadpolice) May 31, 2026
Altercation turns deadly
Chauhan, a resident of Navneet Vihar Colony in Khoda, was stabbed during an altercation on May 28 and was initially admitted to a local hospital before being referred to a private hospital in Noida, where he died.
Based on a complaint lodged by the victim's family, police registered a case against five persons. Three accused were arrested soon after the incident, while Asad, named as the main accused, remained absconding. A reward of Rs 50,000 had been announced for information leading to his arrest.
Earlier, police had said preliminary investigations suggested that the accused and the victim were friends and that a dispute over riding a motorcycle escalated into an argument, during which Chauhan was stabbed.
The victim's family, however, alleged that Chauhan had been lured to a meeting spot after receiving a phone call and was attacked by multiple assailants armed with knives.
Following Chauhan's death, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya had said on Saturday that the killers would not be spared and face the strictest punishment under the law.
The alleged encounter
According to the police, the Khoda and Indirapuram police stations received information early Sunday that the accused Asad was spotted riding a motorcycle.
Acting on this tip-off, the police claimed they set up a checkpoint during which they observed two individuals on a motorcycle approaching from the direction of the Green Belt.
"After being signalled to stop using the flashlight beam, the riders swerved their motorcycle toward an open ground in Vasundhara Sector 1. After being chased, they opened fire on the police team with the intention to kill them," a police official claimed.
He added that due to the motorcycle's high speed, the duo lost control and fell to the ground. "The accused began firing at the police officials who took cover behind their vehicles and were forced to return fire, leaving Asad injured in the exchange of fire. The accused was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, where he succumbed," the official claimed.
Police said one constable, identified as Anurag Rawat, sustained a gunshot wound during the firing "initiated by the criminals." The prime accused was killed within the limits of the Indirapuram Police Station, the official said.
Asad's accomplice managed to escape from the scene, taking advantage of the darkness, he added.
Following the police encounter, Chauhan's mother demanded similar action against others involved in the killing.
#WATCH | Ghaziabad, UP: Saroj, mother of Surya, says, " ... i have only seen the encounter of one person... but i want to see the picture of asad. i will be satisfied after i see the picture. the encounter of others should also happen like this... seven people did this to my… https://t.co/EihYFb8lxc pic.twitter.com/oXhnrjyHma— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) May 31, 2026
She said, "I have only seen the encounter of one person... But I want to see the picture of Asad. I will be satisfied after I see the picture. The encounter of others should also happen like this... Seven people did this to my son... Bulldozers should run over everyone's houses..." (With PTI inputs)
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