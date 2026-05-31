ETV Bharat / state

Ghaziabad Teenager Murder Case: Prime Accused Killed In Alleged Police Encounter

Prime accused in the alleged murder of Ghaziabad teenager killed in encounter. ( ETV Bharat )

Ghaziabad: The prime accused in the murder of a 17-year-old on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad was killed in an alleged police encounter early Sunday.

The police were searching for the accused Asad, who allegedly killed Surya Pratap Chauhan following an altercation after inviting him on Eid.

Pratap was stabbed to death within the jurisdiction of the Khoda Police Station in Ghaziabad. The police had arrested three people in connection with the case, while the prime accused Asad, had remained at large.

DCP (City) Dhawal Jaiswal confirmed Asad's death and said he was injured in a police encounter and succumbed at a nearby hospital.

"The accused died while being provided medical care," said Jaiswal.

Altercation turns deadly

Chauhan, a resident of Navneet Vihar Colony in Khoda, was stabbed during an altercation on May 28 and was initially admitted to a local hospital before being referred to a private hospital in Noida, where he died.

Based on a complaint lodged by the victim's family, police registered a case against five persons. Three accused were arrested soon after the incident, while Asad, named as the main accused, remained absconding. A reward of Rs 50,000 had been announced for information leading to his arrest.

Earlier, police had said preliminary investigations suggested that the accused and the victim were friends and that a dispute over riding a motorcycle escalated into an argument, during which Chauhan was stabbed.

The victim's family, however, alleged that Chauhan had been lured to a meeting spot after receiving a phone call and was attacked by multiple assailants armed with knives.