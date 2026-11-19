Ghaziabad Students Help Enroll Unregistered Relatives As Voters Under New Initiative
Under a special Ghaziabad administration campaign across 1,900 institutions, students are using the Election Commission app to check voter rolls and enroll unregistered family members.
Published : November 19, 2026 at 9:07 PM IST
Ghaziabad: In a unique initiative, students across Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh are turning classroom lessons on democracy into practical action by helping their unregistered family members get enrolled as voters.
The Ghaziabad district administration has launched a special voter registration drive, through which students from schools, colleges and universities are using the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) mobile application to check whether their relatives appear on the electoral roll.
"When eligible family members aged 18 and older are missing from the list, students help them fill out Form 6 for voter registration,” District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar M. said, adding that the campaign covers roughly 1,900 public and private educational institutions across the district.
He said that the initiative was part of an awareness campaign aimed at filling the gaps in voter registration.
“We first train students through classroom training sessions, which help them navigate the Election Commission’s ECI Net mobile application to search for the names of parents, grandparents and other relatives," Kumar said.
"Once a missing name is identified and Form 6 is completed, the student submits the paperwork to their school, which forwards the documents to the relevant Booth Level Officer for official processing," he said.
Karmveer Singh, Principal at Seth Mukund Lal Inter College, said they are participating with support from the district administration. “Our staff is training students on the mobile app and coordinating form submissions," he said.
Students at the college said the classroom guidance helped them to apply into their daily lives at home.
Lucky Kushwaha, a ninth-grade student, said he downloaded the Election Commission app after receiving instructions from his principal and filed fresh registrations from my family. "I checked my family’s records and discovered several relatives were missing. I then helped complete and submit their registration forms," he said.
Eleventh-grade student Himanshu expressed a similar experience, saying he found unregistered family members through the app and submitted their completed forms to his school so they could be added to the voter list.
The District Magistrate said officials first briefed representatives from educational institutions across Ghaziabad to ensure smooth implementation. To deepen household participation, special parent-teacher meetings were held across all institutions.
"Special Parent-Teacher Meetings are being organised in all educational institutions across the district on November 18, 19, and 20. These meetings aim to involve parents in the campaign, enabling students—based on assessments conducted within their own families—to complete the necessary registration steps,” he said.
According to Kumar, schools have responded positively, and students are approaching the task with genuine enthusiasm. “During an inspection at Seth Mukund Lal Inter College to review progress, officials observed strong student participation and proactive coordination by school staff,” he said.
Also Read