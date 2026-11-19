ETV Bharat / state

Ghaziabad Students Help Enroll Unregistered Relatives As Voters Under New Initiative

Ghaziabad Students Help Enroll Unregistered Relatives As Voters Under New Initiative ( ETV Bharat )

Ghaziabad: In a unique initiative, students across Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh are turning classroom lessons on democracy into practical action by helping their unregistered family members get enrolled as voters.

The Ghaziabad district administration has launched a special voter registration drive, through which students from schools, colleges and universities are using the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) mobile application to check whether their relatives appear on the electoral roll.

"When eligible family members aged 18 and older are missing from the list, students help them fill out Form 6 for voter registration,” District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar M. said, adding that the campaign covers roughly 1,900 public and private educational institutions across the district.

Ghaziabad Students Help Enroll Unregistered Relatives As Voters Under New Initiative (ETV Bharat)

He said that the initiative was part of an awareness campaign aimed at filling the gaps in voter registration.

“We first train students through classroom training sessions, which help them navigate the Election Commission’s ECI Net mobile application to search for the names of parents, grandparents and other relatives," Kumar said.

"Once a missing name is identified and Form 6 is completed, the student submits the paperwork to their school, which forwards the documents to the relevant Booth Level Officer for official processing," he said.

Karmveer Singh, Principal at Seth Mukund Lal Inter College, said they are participating with support from the district administration. “Our staff is training students on the mobile app and coordinating form submissions," he said.