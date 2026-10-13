ETV Bharat / state

Ghaziabad School Student Dies After Falling From Hill Near Rohtang Pass

The student, identified as Rudra Kumar, had come to Manali with his classmates and had gone near a hillside to take photographs when he suddenly slipped and fell. Upon information about the incident, a Lahaul police team arrived at the scene, took possession of the body, and initiated further proceedings.

Keylong DSP KD Sharma said, "A group of class 11 Commerce students from Brightland School in Govindpuram in Ghaziabad had come to Manali on a trip. In the afternoon, the group had gone towards Rohtang Pass. A 17-year-old student named Rudra Kumar went near a hillside on the other side of Rohtang to take photos. While doing so, he suddenly fell down the slope and died."

The DSP further said that the student's family has been informed and a post-mortem examination is being conducted. Once the post-mortem and other necessary legal formalities are completed, the body will be handed over to the family in accordance with the rules. "The police are also questioning the students who accompanied the deceased. Investigation is ongoing, and further action is being taken."

Sharma has urged tourists not to take risks for the sake of photography or other activities. He advised that those interested in adventure activities should seek the assistance of a professional guide.