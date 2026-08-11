Ghaziabad Roof Collapse: 3 Trapped At Hardware Shop, One Rescued After Hours-Long Operation
NDRF and SDRF teams joined rescue efforts after a Ghaziabad hardware shop roof collapsed, trapping three people under heavy debris.
Published : August 11, 2026 at 2:13 PM IST
New Delhi/Ghaziabad: A roof of a three-storey building near Johri Enclave Metro Station on Delhi-Saharanpur Road, housing the Paras Hardware and Sanitary shop, suddenly collapsed. The incident happened in Ghaziabad’s Loni Border police station area on Monday evening.
Three people present inside the shop were trapped under the debris. Fire brigade personnel, police, municipal officials and disaster-response teams immediately launched a rescue operation.
Two people were rescued safely during the initial operation and taken to a nearby hospital. After several hours of intensive efforts, 32-year-old Mukesh Yadav was also pulled out from the debris. He was found unconscious and was immediately referred to Delhi’s GTB Hospital.
According to the fire department, the Loni fire station received information around 4:20 pm that the roof of Paras Hardware and Sanitary, located near Johri Enclave Metro Station, had collapsed and several people were trapped underneath.
A fire tender deployed near Loni Border police station for Kanwar duty was immediately sent to the spot. Another fire tender and a fire service unit were dispatched from the Tronica City fire station.
The Chief Fire Officer was also informed, while a disaster and rescue vehicle was sent from the Vaishali fire station. Chief Fire Officer Rahul Pal said the first fire unit reached the spot around 4.53 pm and immediately began the rescue operation.
Heavy Hardware Stock Complicated Rescue
Fire officials found that the three-storey building, measuring around 60 feet in length and 20 feet in width, had been constructed with girders and slabs and contained a large quantity of heavy hardware material. A portion of the ground-floor roof had collapsed, trapping three people underneath the debris.
Fire service personnel initially rescued two people and shifted them to a nearby hospital for treatment. A second fire tender from Tronica City reached the spot around 5.20 pm, while the disaster and rescue vehicle from Vaishali also arrived.
As the operation intensified, officials found that one person was trapped deep underneath the debris. Teams from the fire department, police and Loni Municipal Council, assisted by JCB machines, worked together to reach him. After several hours, Mukesh was pulled out.
Municipal officials, along with SDM Loni, ACP Ankur Vihar, Tehsildar Loni, Naib Tehsildar, police teams from Loni Border and Ankur Vihar also reached the spot and supervised the rescue operation.
Considering the seriousness of the situation, the SDM Loni called in teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). The SDRF team joined the rescue operation, followed by an NDRF team equipped with specialised rescue equipment.
Officials said the building's unstable condition posed the biggest challenge. A large quantity of heavy hardware stock inside the shop had apparently caused the girders and slabs to shift from their positions, while cracks had developed in several slabs.
During the rescue operation, material and debris continued to fall from above, making it difficult and dangerous for rescue personnel to proceed.
Building Sealed After Rescue Operation
After Mukesh was rescued, officials stopped further debris removal because of concerns over the building’s weakened structure and the possibility of another collapse. The NDRF subsequently scanned the debris using life detectors, tracking and detection dogs and other equipment. No further signs of anyone being trapped underneath were detected.
Rescue teams also spoke to the shop's employees and owner, who confirmed that no other person was inside the premises. Around 11:20 pm, in the presence of officials from various departments, the dilapidated building was sealed.
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