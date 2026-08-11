ETV Bharat / state

Ghaziabad Roof Collapse: 3 Trapped At Hardware Shop, One Rescued After Hours-Long Operation

Rescue personnel use heavy machinery to search for people trapped under debris in Ghaziabad. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi/Ghaziabad: A roof of a three-storey building near Johri Enclave Metro Station on Delhi-Saharanpur Road, housing the Paras Hardware and Sanitary shop, suddenly collapsed. The incident happened in Ghaziabad’s Loni Border police station area on Monday evening.

Three people present inside the shop were trapped under the debris. Fire brigade personnel, police, municipal officials and disaster-response teams immediately launched a rescue operation.

Two people were rescued safely during the initial operation and taken to a nearby hospital. After several hours of intensive efforts, 32-year-old Mukesh Yadav was also pulled out from the debris. He was found unconscious and was immediately referred to Delhi’s GTB Hospital.

According to the fire department, the Loni fire station received information around 4:20 pm that the roof of Paras Hardware and Sanitary, located near Johri Enclave Metro Station, had collapsed and several people were trapped underneath.

A fire tender deployed near Loni Border police station for Kanwar duty was immediately sent to the spot. Another fire tender and a fire service unit were dispatched from the Tronica City fire station.

The Chief Fire Officer was also informed, while a disaster and rescue vehicle was sent from the Vaishali fire station. Chief Fire Officer Rahul Pal said the first fire unit reached the spot around 4.53 pm and immediately began the rescue operation.

Heavy Hardware Stock Complicated Rescue

Fire officials found that the three-storey building, measuring around 60 feet in length and 20 feet in width, had been constructed with girders and slabs and contained a large quantity of heavy hardware material. A portion of the ground-floor roof had collapsed, trapping three people underneath the debris.

Fire service personnel initially rescued two people and shifted them to a nearby hospital for treatment. A second fire tender from Tronica City reached the spot around 5.20 pm, while the disaster and rescue vehicle from Vaishali also arrived.