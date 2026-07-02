ETV Bharat / state

Ghaziabad: 17-Year-Old Beaten To Death Over Minor Scratch On Car; 1 Accused Arrested

Accused Rahul Mavi was arrested by police, another remains on the run. ( ETV Bharat/Arrangement )

Ghaziabad: Police have arrested the main accused, Rahul Mavi alias Pehalwan, in the murder of a 17-year-old boy who was allegedly beaten to death following a road rage incident after his motorcycle brushed against a car in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad.

The second accused, Anuj Kasana, remains absconding and police teams are conducting raids to locate him.

According to police, the incident occurred on June 29, 2026, when Rahul was returning to his office at Manish Properties with his associate, Anuja, after purchasing fruits at Loni Tiraha.

Near the Indraprastha Gas Plant crossing, victim Zaid's motorcycle allegedly brushed against Rahul's car, triggering an argument. The deceased was a resident of Mustafabad in Loni.

Teen Allegedly Taken To Property Dealer's Office After Collision

According to the complaint filed by Zaid's family, he had gone to a swimming pool with his friends, Nadeem and Ibrahim, and the incident occurred while they were returning home.

Police said Rahul allegedly brought the teenager and his friends to his office, demanding compensation for the damage caused to the vehicle. When the minor refused to pay, Rahul and his associates allegedly threatened him and brutally assaulted him until he lost consciousness and collapsed.

FIR Alleges Assault Began On The Road

However, the First Information Report (FIR) filed by the victim's family alleges that the assault began on the road itself. According to the complaint, Rahul and two to three associates first assaulted Zaid after the collision before forcibly taking him in their car to the Manish Properties office.