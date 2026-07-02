Ghaziabad: 17-Year-Old Beaten To Death Over Minor Scratch On Car; 1 Accused Arrested
A dispute over alleged car damage turned fatal in Ghaziabad as a 17-year-old succumbed to assault injuries.
Published : July 2, 2026 at 11:14 AM IST
Ghaziabad: Police have arrested the main accused, Rahul Mavi alias Pehalwan, in the murder of a 17-year-old boy who was allegedly beaten to death following a road rage incident after his motorcycle brushed against a car in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad.
The second accused, Anuj Kasana, remains absconding and police teams are conducting raids to locate him.
According to police, the incident occurred on June 29, 2026, when Rahul was returning to his office at Manish Properties with his associate, Anuja, after purchasing fruits at Loni Tiraha.
Near the Indraprastha Gas Plant crossing, victim Zaid's motorcycle allegedly brushed against Rahul's car, triggering an argument. The deceased was a resident of Mustafabad in Loni.
Teen Allegedly Taken To Property Dealer's Office After Collision
According to the complaint filed by Zaid's family, he had gone to a swimming pool with his friends, Nadeem and Ibrahim, and the incident occurred while they were returning home.
Police said Rahul allegedly brought the teenager and his friends to his office, demanding compensation for the damage caused to the vehicle. When the minor refused to pay, Rahul and his associates allegedly threatened him and brutally assaulted him until he lost consciousness and collapsed.
FIR Alleges Assault Began On The Road
However, the First Information Report (FIR) filed by the victim's family alleges that the assault began on the road itself. According to the complaint, Rahul and two to three associates first assaulted Zaid after the collision before forcibly taking him in their car to the Manish Properties office.
Another accused allegedly rode the victim's motorcycle to the office and asked his friends, Nadeem and Ibrahim, to come there.
The complaint further alleges that when Nadeem and Ibrahim reached the office, they found Zaid lying unconscious on the floor while Rahul was allegedly kicking and punching him. When Nadeem poured water on the teenager's face in an attempt to revive him, Rahul allegedly threatened them, warning that they too would be beaten if they did not take him away immediately.
The victim's friends then took the unconscious teenager home on a motorcycle. His family rushed him to Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital in Delhi, where doctors declared him dead during treatment.
Giving details of the case, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (Rural) Surendra Nath Tiwari said the victim's brother lodged a complaint at Loni Border police station, following which an FIR was registered.
"The Loni Border police investigated the case using CCTV footage, surveillance and manual intelligence. Based on the evidence collected, the main accused, Rahul Mahavir alias Pahalwan, has been arrested," the officer said.
Police said the investigation also identified Rahul's associate, Anuj Kasana, as an accused in the case. Multiple teams are conducting raids to arrest him, and officials said he would be apprehended soon.
In a separate statement, DCP Tiwari said the victim's motorcycle had collided with a car, leading to an altercation during which he was allegedly assaulted. Based on the family's complaint, a case has been registered and the investigation is underway.
Police are continuing their probe to establish the exact sequence of events and the role of all those involved.
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