ETV Bharat / state

Ghaziabad Road Mishap: Three Kanwariyas Killed, 3 Injured While Travelling To Haridwar

New Delhi/Ghaziabad: Three Kanwar pilgrims were killed and three others sustained serious injuries after a speeding Bolero pickup collided head-on with a truck on the Chaudhary Charan Singh Kanwar Route in Ghaziabad's Niwari police station area in Uttar Pradesh around 12.30 am on Tuesday.

All the pilgrims were residents of Kalgaon village in Rajasthan's Alwar district. The family had recently purchased the pickup and was travelling to Haridwar for a holy dip in the Ganga and darshan when the accident occurred.

After receiving information about the accident, Modinagar ACP Bhaskar Verma and the Niwari police reached the scene. Police extricated the bodies from the mangled vehicle and sent them for post-mortem examination, while the injured were admitted to hospital for treatment.

The deceased have been identified as Ramesh, Ratan and Sujit. Preliminary investigation suggests that the crash was a result of speeding. Police have seized the truck and taken its driver and helper into custody.

According to ACP Bhaskar Verma, Ghaziabad Police Commissionerate received information around 12.30 am on July 29, 2026, about a collision between a Bolero pickup and a truck in the Niwari police station area.