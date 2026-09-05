ETV Bharat / state

Ghaziabad Organization Converts Plastic Waste Into Bags

The members of Shakti Foundation with the bags they have made from plastic waste ( Etv Bharat )

Ghaziabad: An organisation in Ghaziabad has launched a unique initiative to transform daily plastic waste into useful products. With almost every household in the Delhi National Capital Region (NCR) consuming packaged milk, flour, edibles and snacks, a typical household keeps adding to the already piling up plastic waste. The Shakti Foundation has set out to collect the plastic waste, which it recycles into exquisite bags.

Through this unique initiative, the organisation is striving to simultaneously achieve two important objectives: preventing plastic waste from harming the environment and providing women with employment and skills.

The Foundation is using the Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation's Triple R Centre in Vaishali to initiate a comprehensive process to transform the waste into exquisite bags. Women play a vital role at every step, from cleaning the plastic to cutting, weaving, sewing and designing.

Presently, 15 to 20 women work at this centre, which includes a centre supervisor. Around 12 to 15 women are involved in the plastic cutting and bag-making process, while four to five women work on product design. More women continue to attend the centre for training.

These women have fascinating stories to share. Some of them previously worked as garbage pickers and sorters. Today, they are trained to manufacture bags.

While their work was limited to collecting and separating waste previously, they are now a part of the process of creating a useful product.

The Foundation provides three months of practical training to women during which they are paid a stipend. After completing the training, they work regularly at the centre and are paid by the organisation.

One of the workers, Bhanumathi, said, "This work is not only a source of income but also a great opportunity to become self-reliant. With training and experience, the women can become more skilled at this work, and if they wish, they can even start their own business in future."

The Foundation believes that the problem of plastic waste cannot be solved solely through centres and machines. Public participation is also essential. To this end, the organisation conducts special awareness campaigns in Vaishali, Indirapuram and the surrounding areas where the people are informed that instead of simply throwing household bags into the trash, they can be collected separately and brought to the centre to be recycled into useful products.