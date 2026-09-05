Ghaziabad Organization Converts Plastic Waste Into Bags
The Shakti Foundation is striving to simultaneously achieve twin objectives of preventing plastic waste from harming the environment and providing women with employment and skills
Published : September 5, 2026 at 5:41 PM IST
Ghaziabad: An organisation in Ghaziabad has launched a unique initiative to transform daily plastic waste into useful products. With almost every household in the Delhi National Capital Region (NCR) consuming packaged milk, flour, edibles and snacks, a typical household keeps adding to the already piling up plastic waste. The Shakti Foundation has set out to collect the plastic waste, which it recycles into exquisite bags.
Through this unique initiative, the organisation is striving to simultaneously achieve two important objectives: preventing plastic waste from harming the environment and providing women with employment and skills.
The Foundation is using the Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation's Triple R Centre in Vaishali to initiate a comprehensive process to transform the waste into exquisite bags. Women play a vital role at every step, from cleaning the plastic to cutting, weaving, sewing and designing.
Presently, 15 to 20 women work at this centre, which includes a centre supervisor. Around 12 to 15 women are involved in the plastic cutting and bag-making process, while four to five women work on product design. More women continue to attend the centre for training.
These women have fascinating stories to share. Some of them previously worked as garbage pickers and sorters. Today, they are trained to manufacture bags.
While their work was limited to collecting and separating waste previously, they are now a part of the process of creating a useful product.
The Foundation provides three months of practical training to women during which they are paid a stipend. After completing the training, they work regularly at the centre and are paid by the organisation.
One of the workers, Bhanumathi, said, "This work is not only a source of income but also a great opportunity to become self-reliant. With training and experience, the women can become more skilled at this work, and if they wish, they can even start their own business in future."
The Foundation believes that the problem of plastic waste cannot be solved solely through centres and machines. Public participation is also essential. To this end, the organisation conducts special awareness campaigns in Vaishali, Indirapuram and the surrounding areas where the people are informed that instead of simply throwing household bags into the trash, they can be collected separately and brought to the centre to be recycled into useful products.
Many locals are now joining the campaign. Some bring their own plastic items to the centre while the organisation sets up camps in various areas to collect used plastic items.
The organisation also raises awareness of water conservation when cleaning plastic. It encourages people not to use clean water unnecessarily when washing milk bags. In many homes, used bags are collected and cleaned with wastewater from reverse osmosis (RO) machines.
The centre’s supervisor, Hemlata, explained, "Plastic is collected primarily by setting up camps in various areas and by engaging people who are aware of the campaign and bring their used plastic to the centre themselves."
She said the condition of the plastic arriving at the centre varies. Some people bring washed and cleaned plastic while others turn up with unwashed bags. The first step is to clean the plastic and dry it. It is then classified according to quality and strength. Thereafter, it is cut into specific sizes for weaving.
According to Hemlata, bag-making involves approximately 20% thread and 80% plastic. The weaving is done on a loom, and it takes approximately two and a half hours to make a single bag. The weaving is followed by stitching, strengthening the edges of the bag and attaching the handles.
The Foundation started this work in November 2025. It is now looking towards expanding this initiative to various regions of the country, starting with Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh in the next five months.
The organisation believes that if this model is developed according to local needs, then along with protecting the environment, it can also create employment opportunities for local women.
This initiative is also being communicated to large corporate companies that can promote environmental protection campaigns and responsible use of plastic. The organisation is also considering the possibility of making these products available to a wider market in future.
Read More