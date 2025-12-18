Woman Killed By Tenant Couple In Ghaziabad; Dismembered Body Found In Suitcase
The incident took place on Wednesday at the Aura Chimera Society and came to the fore within hours.
Published : December 18, 2025 at 11:54 AM IST
Ghaziabad/New Delhi: A woman was allegedly killed by her tenant couple in Rajnagar Extension of Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, after she went to collect pending rent, police said on Thursday. After committing the crime, the accused dismembered the body and hid it inside their flat in a suitcase, they said.
The incident took place on Wednesday at the Aura Chimera society under the Nandgram police station area and came to the fore within hours, triggering panic among residents.
Police have recovered the dismembered body of a woman and sent it for examination.
The victim is identified as Deepshikha Sharma, the wife of Umesh Sharma. Umesh owns two flats in the society and lives in one with his family, while the other is rented out to Ajay Gupta and his wife, Akriti Gupta. Police said the tenants had not paid rent for the past five months.
“On Wednesday, Deepshikha went to the rented flat to collect the pending rent. When she did not return home for several hours, her family grew concerned. CCTV footage from the society showed her entering the tenants’ flat but not coming out,” per police.
Locals later became suspicious and went to the flat to enquire and ask about Deepshikha. The tenant couple allegedly became evasive and attempted to flee, but residents thwarted their escape and informed the police.
Police arrived at the scene, arrested Ajay and Gupta, and recovered Deepshikha's remains from a suitcase inside the flat for examination.
Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Nandgram Upasana Pandey confirmed the incident and said the information about the murder in Aura Chimera society was received by the Nandgram police station from a PCR van at around 11:15 a.m. on December 17.
“The initial questioning revealed that Deepshikha Sharma, a resident of M-105 Ora Sumera Society, Rajnagar Extension, had gone to collect rent and did not return home, prompting suspicion. The investigation into the case is ongoing,” police said.
