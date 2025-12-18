ETV Bharat / state

Woman Killed By Tenant Couple In Ghaziabad; Dismembered Body Found In Suitcase

Ghaziabad/New Delhi: A woman was allegedly killed by her tenant couple in Rajnagar Extension of Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, after she went to collect pending rent, police said on Thursday. After committing the crime, the accused dismembered the body and hid it inside their flat in a suitcase, they said.

The incident took place on Wednesday at the Aura Chimera society under the Nandgram police station area and came to the fore within hours, triggering panic among residents.

Police have recovered the dismembered body of a woman and sent it for examination.

The victim is identified as Deepshikha Sharma, the wife of Umesh Sharma. Umesh owns two flats in the society and lives in one with his family, while the other is rented out to Ajay Gupta and his wife, Akriti Gupta. Police said the tenants had not paid rent for the past five months.

“On Wednesday, Deepshikha went to the rented flat to collect the pending rent. When she did not return home for several hours, her family grew concerned. CCTV footage from the society showed her entering the tenants’ flat but not coming out,” per police.