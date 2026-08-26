ETV Bharat / state

Ghaziabad Jail To Celebrate Raksha Bandhan With Rakhis Made By Inmates

The prison administration has set a target for the inmates to make around 15,000 rakhis for the festival. A large number of rakhis have already been prepared, and continuous efforts are underway at the activity centre to complete the rest. "This is not merely a production target but part of an ongoing initiative within the prison to engage inmates in various positive activities. Creative and skill-based activities play a crucial role in keeping inmates occupied while also fostering self-confidence," an official said.

Presently, 18 men and 11 women inmates are involved in this task. Some are weaving threads into various designs, while others are giving the finishing touches using beads and decorative elements. Some are working with colourful threads and others handling decorative beads. Rakhis are being crafted with a blend of traditional designs and contemporary preferences, offering a wide range of choices to potential buyers.

Ahead of Raksha Bandhan, the prison's activity centre is abuzz with the vibrant colours of these rakhis, as male and female inmates work together to create beautiful bands. Prior to this, the prison administration facilitated training for inmates through various organisations. From teaching the intricacies of rakhi-making to providing necessary materials, efforts have been made to ensure inmates can utilise their skills to create high-quality, attractive rakhis.

Ghaziabad: Amidst high walls and locked gates of the Ghaziabad District Jail, preparations for the upcoming Raksha Bandhan are underway in full swing. Hands that were once associated with crime tales, are now busy weaving the beautiful bond between siblings using silk threads, beads, colours, and decorative materials.

This Raksha Bandhan, the sisters of the inmates will arrive at Ghaziabad District Jail to tie rakhis on their wrists. Unlike standard visits held in the designated meeting room, these interactions will take place face-to-face, enabling the siblings to spend quality time together, strengthening the bond of their relationship. The prison houses over 2,500 male inmates.

18 men and 11 women inmates are involved in rakhi-making (ETV Bharat)

The rakhis crafted by inmates within the prison premises hold special emotional significance. When sisters arrive to tie rakhis on their brothers' wrists, they will be provided with the rakhis made by the inmates. In a way, a rakhi crafted inside the prison will find its way to an inmate's wrist, becoming part of the tradition. The initiative infuses Raksha Bandhan festival with a humane and heartfelt touch, even within the confines of prison walls.

Officials said that the journey of these rakhis will not be limited to the prison alone and efforts are being made to make rakhis prepared by inmates to the general public. Citizens will be able to purchase these rakhis from an outlet located within the district jail complex. Additionally, ahead of the festival, the prison administration will set up stalls at the Vikas Bhawan of District Development Office and the District Court complex, offering people the opportunity to buy these prison-made rakhis.

The earnings from the sale of rakhis will be channelled to the inmates through the Inmate Welfare Fund and the revenue generated will support initiatives dedicated to their welfare. Overall, the initiative instills the realisation that the work they learn and perform is not merely useful but hold social and economic significance.

Some inmates are decorating the rakhis with beads (ETV Bharat)

On Raksha Bandhan, as thousands of sisters tie rakhis on their brothers' wrists, the story behind these prison-made rakhis will also become part of the celebration. These rakhis will not just adorn a wrist but symbolise the skills and activities of the inmates, giving a new direction to their efforts. Perhaps the true beauty of this initiative lies in the fact that the rakhi has become more than just a thread; it has evolved into a bond that unites relationships, hardwork, self-respect, and new hope.

"The prison administration strives to celebrate all festivals with great enthusiasm within the prison premises. Training was provided for making rakhis and approximately 15,000 rakhis are being prepared. The prison administration believes that by engaging inmates in various activities, not only can their mental stress be reduced, but their self-confidence can also be boosted and they can be equipped with skills," said Sitaram Sharma, Jail Superintendent.