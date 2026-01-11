ETV Bharat / state

Ghaziabad Housing Society Builds Shelter To Get Rid Of Stray Dog Menace

Stray dogs inside the Shipra Krishna Vista Society in Indirapuram, which shelters an estimated 5,000 residents in approximately 950 flats, have been shifted to a shelter home which provides them with regular food and warm clothes, given the harsh winter. Furthermore, stray dogs are given special care by the Apartment Owners' Association (AOA) and dog lovers. As the initiative has started being praised, many AOAs are inquiring about the process adopted for its successful implementation.

Ghaziabad: Amid the increasing stray dog menace, a residential society in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad has launched an initiative to keep its premises "stray dog-free", in which dog lovers also played a key role.

Elderly persons and children of the society can now roam freely inside the complex without the fear of stray dogs. Rear Admiral (Retd.) Balwinder Singh Parihar, president of the Shipra Krishna Vista Society's AOA, said stray dogs became a menace in the complex. "The number of stray dog attacks was frequent, leading to an atmosphere of fear among residents. They protested over the past years regarding the menace. We held meetings with dog lovers to find an amicable solution. Ultimately, it was decided that a shelter would be built outside the society's premises to relocate stray dogs. After the execution of the plan, the society is now completely free of stray dogs."

Manju Bhatia, another resident, said, "Stray dogs were a real problem for the society. We rarely went out for a walk in the premises, afraid of being attacked by them. The AOA, in coordination with dog lovers, found a way to rid us of the menace, which is highly commendable."

A banner at the main gate reads the complex is free of stray dogs. (ETV Bharat)

Resident Neetu Mehra said, " Earlier, stray dogs would gather in packs, seeing someone in the premises. Now, the fear has gone, and we can roam around the society premises without worries."

Resident Manish Sisodia said, "We moved to this housing society in 2018. After a few months, our daughter was attacked by stray dogs on her way to school. Since that incident, we haven't sent the elderly and children downstairs alone. After a long wait, the society has finally been cleared of stray dogs. This initiative has brought great relief, especially to the children and elderly."