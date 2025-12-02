ETV Bharat / state

Ghaziabad High-Rise Society Sprays Water From 13th Floor To Fight Pollution

Lavish Tyagi, president of the society, said that residents were struggling to breathe comfortably and were heavily dependent on air purifiers. "During discussions, residents suggested spraying water from the top floors to help settle dust particles in the air. The society has five towers, and water was sprayed from the top of all of them using the building's fire safety system, including fire hoses," he said.

For the past eight weeks, pollution in Delhi-NCR has been extremely severe, forcing people, especially children and the elderly, to remain indoors. Attempts at artificial rain failed, and with no strong measures seen from the government, people have begun trying their own methods to reduce pollution.

Ghaziabad: With pollution levels worsening across Delhi-NCR, residents of 'Brave Hearts Society' in Rajnagar Extension sprayed water from the 13th floor of all its towers in an attempt to settle dust and clear the air. According to residents, this effort has brought noticeable improvement in air quality inside the society's premises.

"Treated Sewage Treatment (STP) water was used for the spraying," he added. Tyagi said the response from residents has been overwhelmingly positive.

"Along with spraying water from the towers, we also washed the trees inside the society. Many people have told us that the air feels much cleaner now. After many days, we saw children and elderly people enjoying time in the park. The maintenance team plans to carry out this water-sprinkling exercise every day at 2 pm," he said.

Residents also shared their relief. Garima, a resident, said children had stopped playing outdoors because of the pollution, but after the water spraying, the air felt cleaner. "Today, the pollution seemed lighter, so we brought the children to the park. Every high-rise society should try such measures," she said.

Another resident, Pallavi Tyagi, said breathing had become extremely difficult in recent days, and children's eyes were often irritated. "After the water spraying, there is a clear difference in the air. It feels like we are breathing fresh air after many days," she said.

Deepanshu Mittal, another resident, welcomed the initiative and hoped it would continue daily. "If more societies in Rajnagar Extension follow this, the air quality in the entire area could improve," he said. While this method may not solve the region's pollution crisis, residents say it has given them some much-needed relief.