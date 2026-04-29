ETV Bharat / state

Several Feared Trapped As Massive Fire Breaks Out In Residential Building In Ghaziabad

A sudden blaze broke out at the Gaur Green Avenue Society, located within the Indirapuram police station limits in Ghaziabad. The fire originated on the eighth floor, and within a short time intensified rapidly, assuming a ferocious form. Commuters on the nearby road recorded visuals of a plume of smoke arising from the building. No casualties have been reported so far.

New Delhi: Several people are feared trapped after a massive fire broke out on the eighth floor of a residential building in Ghaziabad on Wednesday morning, officials said.

The society management evacuated many of the trapped residents and alerted the Fire Department. A team from the Fire Department is present at the scene, and relief and rescue operations are underway. According to Chief Fire Officer Rahul Pal, the Fire Department team is actively working to extinguish the blaze and expects to bring it under control shortly.

According to eyewitnesses, the first fire engine that arrived at the scene was unable to reach the eighth floor, causing a small delay in extinguishing the fire. A hydraulic fire engine was brought from Noida half an hour later. A health department team has also arrived at the scene with firefighters.

Along with fire department personnel, committee members from nearby buildings are also assisting in extinguishing the fire. People are climbing a nearby building and spraying water from pipes to control the flames. Currently, 10 flats are estimated to be destroyed by the fire. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

The power supply to the society complex, having 13 floors, was cut off as a precautionary measure following the fire, resulting in the shutdown of the society's elevators. People trapped on the upper floors began screaming and crying out for help. The outbreak of the fire created an atmosphere of panic and chaos.