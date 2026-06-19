ETV Bharat / state

Ghaziabad Father Demands Capital Punishment For Neighbour Who Raped, Killed Four-year-old Daughter

Ghaziabad: The father of a four-year-old girl who was raped and murdered in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad is demanding capital punishment for the accused. The incident occurred on March 16, 2026, in the Nandgram police station area.

According to the father, the accused, identified as Gaurav Prajapati, a neighbour, allegedly lured the child away from outside her home by promising to buy her ice cream and chocolates.

He said, "The man who committed this crime against my daughter is still alive. My only demand is justice for my innocent child."

The girl was later found critically injured and covered in blood, with visible head injuries. Her father said he rushed her on his motorcycle to two private hospitals, but both allegedly refused to admit her. He spent nearly two hours taking his injured daughter from one hospital to another before finally reaching the District MMG Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

"If the hospitals had wanted to, they could have saved my daughter. She would still be with me today. But neither hospital admitted her. I spent two hours carrying my injured daughter on my motorcycle in search of treatment," he said.

According to him, the first private hospital in the Nandgram area refused to admit the child, while the second allegedly told him the case involved the police and advised him to take her to the District MMG Hospital. "By the time I reached the district hospital, my daughter had already died," he said.

The father has also sought action against the two private hospitals, alleging medical negligence. "If either hospital had admitted and treated my daughter, she might have survived. The first hospital said the case was beyond its capacity and referred us elsewhere. At the second hospital, the staff said it was a police case and they could not treat her. They asked me to go directly to the District MMG Hospital," he alleged.