Ghaziabad Father Demands Capital Punishment For Neighbour Who Raped, Killed Four-year-old Daughter
The case has now reached the Supreme Court, where the alleged denial of emergency medical treatment to the child is being examined.
Published : June 19, 2026 at 9:05 PM IST
Ghaziabad: The father of a four-year-old girl who was raped and murdered in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad is demanding capital punishment for the accused. The incident occurred on March 16, 2026, in the Nandgram police station area.
According to the father, the accused, identified as Gaurav Prajapati, a neighbour, allegedly lured the child away from outside her home by promising to buy her ice cream and chocolates.
He said, "The man who committed this crime against my daughter is still alive. My only demand is justice for my innocent child."
The girl was later found critically injured and covered in blood, with visible head injuries. Her father said he rushed her on his motorcycle to two private hospitals, but both allegedly refused to admit her. He spent nearly two hours taking his injured daughter from one hospital to another before finally reaching the District MMG Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.
"If the hospitals had wanted to, they could have saved my daughter. She would still be with me today. But neither hospital admitted her. I spent two hours carrying my injured daughter on my motorcycle in search of treatment," he said.
According to him, the first private hospital in the Nandgram area refused to admit the child, while the second allegedly told him the case involved the police and advised him to take her to the District MMG Hospital. "By the time I reached the district hospital, my daughter had already died," he said.
The father has also sought action against the two private hospitals, alleging medical negligence. "If either hospital had admitted and treated my daughter, she might have survived. The first hospital said the case was beyond its capacity and referred us elsewhere. At the second hospital, the staff said it was a police case and they could not treat her. They asked me to go directly to the District MMG Hospital," he alleged.
"I don't want any financial compensation. I only want justice and action against the hospitals so that no other parent has to lose a child in this manner. The matter is currently being heard by the Supreme Court," he added.
The father had been living in Sihani village under the Nandgram police station area of Ghaziabad for the past four years. Following the incident, he relocated with his children to Noida. He works as a painter to support his family. According to him, his wife left the family several years ago and remarried, while his parents passed away years ago. He has been single-handedly raising his three children.
Now, he says, his biggest challenge is balancing work with caring for his children. "I have to go out and work to feed my children, but I also have to look after them. After the incident, I shifted my children from Nandgram to Noida in the hope of giving them a safer environment," he said.
The case has now reached the Supreme Court, where the alleged denial of emergency medical treatment to the child is being examined. Senior Advocate Siddharth Yadav said that during a hearing on June 16, the Supreme Court asked the hospitals whether they were willing to compensate the victim's parents for the alleged refusal to provide timely treatment. However, the victim's father has maintained that his fight is not for compensation but for accountability.
"The father is not seeking financial compensation. He wants those responsible for denying his daughter timely medical care to be held accountable," Yadav said. He added that the matter has been listed for its next hearing next month, when the court is expected to decide the further course of proceedings.
Yadav further stated that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the Supreme Court found merit in the father's allegations.
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