Ghaziabad Court Sends Azam Khan To Judicial Custody, Next Hearing On November 26
The remand of senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan was set to end today, when the ED produced him before a special PMLA court.
Published : November 16, 2026 at 2:26 PM IST
New Delhi/Ghaziabad: A Ghaziabad court has remanded senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan to judicial custody. The next hearing is scheduled for November 26. In the meantime, the elderly SP leader will remain in Dasna Jail.
Notably, Azam Khan’s four-day remand under the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was set to conclude today. Approximately five hours before the remand period ended, the ED produced him before a special PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) court.
The ED had been granted a four-day custodial remand to interrogate Azam Khan. The court had authorised the ED to question him from 4.30 pm on November 12 until 4.30 pm on November 16, subject to specific conditions set by the PMLA court.
During the hearing, advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Azam Khan, questioned the ED's actions, alleging that Azam Khan was about to be released from jail when he was arrested. He also said on behalf of the SP leader that "They want me to remain in jail during the elections."
Earlier, Azam Khan had filed a petition in the Supreme Court, seeking bail in the ED's money laundering case. On Thursday (November 12), a SC bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant heard his petition, but only referred the matter to the Allahabad High Court, requesting the Chief Justice of the High Court to place Azam Khan's petition for hearing before a division bench on November 16, and to simultaneously pass an interim order on his petition.
Shivpal Yadav Met With Azam Khan
Prior to this, on November 1, a special PMLA court in Ghaziabad had sent Azam Khan to 14 days of judicial custody, following which he was lodged in the District Jail in Dasna, Ghaziabad. SP national general secretary Shivpal Singh Yadav visited the jail to meet him.
Later, Yadav said that Azam Khan is being harassed solely because he established a university for the poor, and because he is a Muslim. He also said Azam Khan will campaign for the SP in the UP Assembly elections as soon as he gets out of jail.
Allegations Against Azam Khan
The ED registered a case of money laundering against Azam Khan and his alleged associates, based on 58 FIRs filed by the Uttar Pradesh Police. The Central agency has accused him of diverting government funds — intended for public projects — toward the construction of the private Jauhar University in Rampur.
On October 28, the ED attached the university’s land and buildings, which have an estimated market value of Rs 1,170 crore.
Also Read:
- 'The Only Crime Is He Built University For Poor, He's A Muslim': SP Leader Shivpal Singh Yadav Meets Azam Khan In Ghaziabad Jail
- SC Refuses To Entertain Azam Khan's Bail Plea In Fresh ED Case, Asks Him To Move HC
- ED Attaches Azam Khan's Jauhar University Properties, Currently Worth Rs 1,170 Crore
- 'Punishment For Being A Muslim': ED Arrests Azam Khan In PMLA Case Soon After He Walks Out Of Jail On Bail