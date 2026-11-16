ETV Bharat / state

Ghaziabad Court Sends Azam Khan To Judicial Custody, Next Hearing On November 26

Azam Khan being taken by ED to a PMLA court on Monday ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi/Ghaziabad: A Ghaziabad court has remanded senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan to judicial custody. The next hearing is scheduled for November 26. In the meantime, the elderly SP leader will remain in Dasna Jail.

Notably, Azam Khan’s four-day remand under the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was set to conclude today. Approximately five hours before the remand period ended, the ED produced him before a special PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) court.