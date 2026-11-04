ETV Bharat / state

Ghaziabad Couple Turns Cow Dung Into Biofuel, Sets Up Organic Processing Plant

New Delhi/Ghaziabad: In an initiative aimed at environmental conservation and sustainable waste management, a couple from Ghaziabad, Satyam Srivastava and Ananya Srivastava, have set up a cow dung organic processing plant in collaboration with the Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation. The facility converts cow dung collected from gaushalas (cow shelters) and dairies into biofuel, offering a potential alternative to coal and firewood used by industries.

The initiative intends to address the problem of cow dung disposal in urban areas, where large quantities are often dumped on roads, in drains and in open spaces. The project aims to improve urban sanitation while contributing to environmental protection by processing this waste into a usable fuel.

The project has been established with the support of the Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation, which provided land for setting up the facility. Satyam and Ananya have taken responsibility for the civil construction work, machinery installation and processing infrastructure.

At the plant, cow dung is dried and converted into powder, which can be used as biofuel.

Satyam Srivastava said he had always wanted to work on a project that would directly contribute to environmental conservation and benefit people on a larger scale.

The initiative intends to address the problem of cow dung disposal in urban areas (ETV Bharat)

He said his attention was drawn to the problem of cow dung disposal in urban areas. Large quantities of cow dung are generated daily by dairies, gaushalas and households that rear cows and buffaloes. While cow dung is commonly used as manure and for other domestic purposes in rural areas, its disposal has become a significant challenge in cities.

Instead of viewing cow dung merely as waste, Satyam explored ways to convert it into a useful product. After researching different technologies and potential applications, he developed the plan for the processing plant and implemented it with the support of the municipal corporation.

A regular supply of cow dung is essential for the plant's operations. For this purpose, the couple has established a collection arrangement with different gaushalas and dairies, from where the waste is transported to the facility.

Satyam said they also bear the transportation costs involved in bringing cow dung from these establishments to the plant. This arrangement reduces the burden on dairy and gaushala operators, who otherwise have to make separate arrangements for its disposal.

Currently, the facility collects around 200 tonnes of cow dung daily.

Once the cow dung reaches the facility, it is first collected in a large pit. Water is then added to prepare a uniform mixture, making it suitable for processing through the machinery.

The mixture is transported through pipelines to specialised processing machines, where moisture is extracted and the wet cow dung is converted into a dry material.

The processed material takes the form of powder. It is then kept in the sun for some time to remove any remaining moisture before being dispatched to various industrial units for use as biofuel.

According to Satyam, about 100 tonnes of biofuel can be produced by processing around 200 tonnes of cow dung.

The plant has an estimated processing capacity of 300 tonnes of cow dung. The couple plans to utilise more of this capacity by strengthening the collection network and bringing additional dairies and gaushalas into the project.

Burning coal and firewood contributes to air pollution, which is a major concern in the Delhi-NCR region. The biofuel produced at the plant could serve as an alternative energy source for industrial units.