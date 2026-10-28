ETV Bharat / state

Gangster Tiddi Killed In Encounter With Police In UP's Ghaziabad

Three policemen were also injured in encounter, said police. According to police, two of Tiddi's accomplices escaped during the encounter and a manhunt has been launched to nab them.

Police said te Crime Branch in-charge of Ghaziabad received information from an informer that Tiddi and his associates were heading towards Meerut via the Ganges Canal track under Niwari police station. Based on the information, a Crime Branch team set up a blockade on the Ganges Canal track in front of Meerut road.

At around 6:00 pm, a motorcycle carrying three perons was seen coming from Ghaziabad. The team attempted to stop them, but instead the criminals turned their bike and fled towards Meerut on the Ganges Canal track. The Crime Branch team pursued them. A short distance later, the criminals turned their bike onto a dirt road. Due to the high speed, the bike skid and the criminals fell.

The criminals then abandoned their bike, took cover behind trees, and opened fire on the police team with the intent to kill. Head Constables Amit Kumar, Vineet Kumar, and Himanshu Malik were injured in the firing. Inspector Anil Kumar, in charge of the Crime Branch Operations Team, was hit by a bullet in his bulletproof jacket, while another bullet grazed Head Constable Varun Veer Singh's bulletproof jacket.