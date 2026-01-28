ETV Bharat / state

Ghaziabad Administration Issues List Of Designated SIR Hearing Centres

New Delhi/Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad district administration has released a list of desiganted centre for the public hearing of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). Those who have received hearing notices can either attend it at these centres or choose to do the same online.

The district administration said more than 20 lakh voters have submitted the enumeration forms online. Of these, 1.52 electors were unmapped. While hearing notices for such voters have been generated, the process of serving them is currently underway.

According to district election officer (DEO) Saurabh Bharat, if an elector furnishes any one of the 13 documents specified by the Election Commission during the hearing, he/she will be declared a valid voter. "Voters can check the ECI website to get information about the hearing notice and respond to it online. In addition, Booth Level Officers are also handing over hearing notices to voters. By logging in to the website and then clicking on the "Submit Documents Against Notice Issued" button under the 2026 section, a box will open. Entering your Voter ID number in this box will show whether a notice has been issued or not," he added.