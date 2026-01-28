Ghaziabad Administration Issues List Of Designated SIR Hearing Centres
DEO Saurabh Bharat said if an elector furnishes any of the 13 documents specified by the Election Commission, he/she will be declared a valid voter.
Published : January 28, 2026 at 7:28 PM IST
New Delhi/Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad district administration has released a list of desiganted centre for the public hearing of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). Those who have received hearing notices can either attend it at these centres or choose to do the same online.
The district administration said more than 20 lakh voters have submitted the enumeration forms online. Of these, 1.52 electors were unmapped. While hearing notices for such voters have been generated, the process of serving them is currently underway.
According to district election officer (DEO) Saurabh Bharat, if an elector furnishes any one of the 13 documents specified by the Election Commission during the hearing, he/she will be declared a valid voter. "Voters can check the ECI website to get information about the hearing notice and respond to it online. In addition, Booth Level Officers are also handing over hearing notices to voters. By logging in to the website and then clicking on the "Submit Documents Against Notice Issued" button under the 2026 section, a box will open. Entering your Voter ID number in this box will show whether a notice has been issued or not," he added.
Bharat said that in case a notice has been issued, a new page will open. Here, the voter will have to enter his/her EPIC number or notice number and upload the required documents. "For physical hearing, voters will have to provide, either themselves or through a representative, one of 13 specified documents as proof of their parents' date and place of birth," he added.
Hearing centres have been set up at the Municipal Council, office of the block development officer, office of the block education officer and Loni Inter College under the Loni assembly constituency. In Muradnagar, electors can visit the block education office, electoral registration office and Ghaziabad collectorate. Sahibabad Voters can visit the Karhera Composite School, Nagar Nigam Girls Inter College in Makanpur, Municipal Council in Khoda Makanpur and Government Girls Inter College in Nandgram.
Also Read