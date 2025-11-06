ETV Bharat / state

Ghatshila Bypoll: 'There Is BJP Wave Here, Soren Govt Involved In Corruption,' Says Babulal Marandi

East Singhbhum: With the by-election approaching in Jharkhand's Ghatshila, political activities have intensified across the region. As parties ramp up their efforts with rallies, padyatras, and roadshows to mobilise voters, attention shifts to the upcoming polling on November 11, with results set to be declared on November 14.

Amid this surge in political activity, Jharkhand BJP chief and former Chief Minister Babulal Marandi has been camping in Ghatshila for several weeks, travelling across rural and urban areas to meet voters. Speaking to ETV Bharat, he alleged that the Hemant Soren-led government has failed in resource management and employment generation and is involved in corruption. He also raised questions over the transparency of sand mining auctions.

Marandi claimed that sand mining rights, which once benefited Gram Sabhas and local youth, have been handed over to large contractor groups. He alleged that liquor shop allocations and other mineral-linked activities are being controlled by external networks, resulting in unemployment and the migration of local youth in search of work.

Turning to industrial development, and responding to Jharkhand Mukti Morcha's claim of reopening Hindustan Copper Limited units in Rakha, Surda and Chapri, Marandi said operations have not resumed on the ground due to disputes and contract-related hurdles. He added that no major industrial development has occurred in the region over the past six years.