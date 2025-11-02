Ghatshila By-Election: Battle For Legacy As JMM Predicts Champai Soren's Political End, BJP Vows To Fight Back
JMM spokesperson Manoj Pandey alleged Champai Soren betrayed his own party and leader Hemant Soren, who elevated Soren to the highest position in the state.
Published : November 2, 2025 at 7:58 PM IST
Ranchi: Voting for the Ghatshila seat in Jharkhand will take place on November 11. According to sources, the Ghatshila by-election is a litmus test for former Chief Minister Champai Soren, as Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) views this by-election as the end of BJP leader Champai Soren's political career.
JMM calls Champai Soren a traitor
As the Ghatshila by-election draws closer, leaders of the ruling JMM and its ally, the Congress, are increasingly sharpening attack on candidate Babulal Soren's father, former Chief Minister Champai Soren. The JMM's spokesperson has even declared that Champai Soren's political career will end if his son and BJP candidate Babulal Soren loses on November 14, the day of the vote count.
'Champai Soren's son will face a crushing defeat'
JMM spokesperson Manoj Pandey said that the party and Hemant Soren, who elevated Soren to the highest position in the state and handed over the reins of the state as Chief Minister, betrayed his party.
"The people of the state, especially the tribals, indigenous people, minorities, Scheduled Castes, and backward communities, have not forgotten that betrayal. The people of Ghatshila will avenge Champai Soren's betrayal by defeating his son and BJP candidate Babulal Soren," Pandey said.
'Champai career ended as soon as he joined the BJP'
Echoing the JMM leader, Jharkhand Congress spokesperson Kamal Thakur said that Champai Soren's political career was eclipsed the day he had joined the BJP.
'Congress and JMM insulted tribal leaders'
Defending former Chief Minister Champai Soren, BJP spokesperson Rafia Naz said, "Congress has a long history of insulting tribal leaders and their sons. Even when Champai was the Chief Minister, he was insulted on stage at a rally attended by Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi. Therefore, the people of Ghatshila will definitely take account of this."
Voting will be held on November 11 for the Ghatsila seat, which was vacated by the sudden demise of Jharkhand education minister and JMM leader Ramdas Soren. While a total of 13 candidates are contesting for this seat, it is believed that the main contest will be between JMM candidate Somesh Soren and BJP candidate Babulal Soren.
