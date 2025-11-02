ETV Bharat / state

Ghatshila By-Election: Battle For Legacy As JMM Predicts Champai Soren's Political End, BJP Vows To Fight Back

Ranchi: Voting for the Ghatshila seat in Jharkhand will take place on November 11. According to sources, the Ghatshila by-election is a litmus test for former Chief Minister Champai Soren, as Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) views this by-election as the end of BJP leader Champai Soren's political career.

JMM calls Champai Soren a traitor

As the Ghatshila by-election draws closer, leaders of the ruling JMM and its ally, the Congress, are increasingly sharpening attack on candidate Babulal Soren's father, former Chief Minister Champai Soren. The JMM's spokesperson has even declared that Champai Soren's political career will end if his son and BJP candidate Babulal Soren loses on November 14, the day of the vote count.

'Champai Soren's son will face a crushing defeat'

JMM spokesperson Manoj Pandey said that the party and Hemant Soren, who elevated Soren to the highest position in the state and handed over the reins of the state as Chief Minister, betrayed his party.

"The people of the state, especially the tribals, indigenous people, minorities, Scheduled Castes, and backward communities, have not forgotten that betrayal. The people of Ghatshila will avenge Champai Soren's betrayal by defeating his son and BJP candidate Babulal Soren," Pandey said.