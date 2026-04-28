ETV Bharat / state

German Woman Moves Karnataka HC To Trace Roots, Court Seeks Hospital's Adoption Records

Bengaluru: A 48-year-old woman, currently based in Germany, has approached the Karnataka High Court seeking to trace her biological roots, nearly five decades after she was adopted from a Bengaluru hospital. The court has now sought a response from the hospital.

The petitioner, Anita Weisendt, has filed a plea stating she was born on March 3, 1978, at St. Martha’s Hospital in Bengaluru. According to her submission, her mother passed away 23 days after her birth, leaving her father in severe financial distress. Unable to care for the newborn, he reportedly handed her over to the hospital in the hope of securing a better future for the child.

Court records indicate that the baby remained at the hospital for around five months, during which, the staff named her Anita. She was later legally adopted by a German couple, Lutz Joachim Weisendt and Sigrid Weisendt. The adoption was formalised through the hospital, with its then medical officer confirming the process. Hospital staff members, who had cared for the child also signed farewell documents at the time. The child was subsequently taken to Germany and named Anita Weisendt.

The matter came up before a bench headed by Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum on Tuesday. The bench observed that as per a Supreme Court ruling, an adopted child has the right to know his/her biological parents upon attaining adulthood. The court noted that such information must be provided and directed the hospital to submit its response.

In her petition, Anita said that the question of her identity has troubled her for decades. She has argued that knowing about her biological parents is not merely a matter of curiosity but an emotional necessity tied to her sense of self. She stated that discovering her origins would bring her a sense of closure and peace.