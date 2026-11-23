German National Found Dead In Kolkata Hotel, Probe Launched
The deceased was scheduled to return to Berlin on November 25. He went for sight-seeing in the morning but returned to hotel after feeling unwell.
Published : November 23, 2026 at 3:58 PM IST
Kolkata: A 67-year-old German national was found dead inside a hotel in New Market area in Kolkata on Monday morning, police said.
The deceased, identified as Thomas Minten (67) arrived at the hotel on November 21. As planned, he went for sightseeing in Kolkata this morning but returned to the hotel after reportedly feeling unwell, an official said.
The incident came to light when hotel authorities grew suspicious as Minten's phone calls went unanswered and with the assistance of the police, they broke open the door of his room. He was found lying unconscious on the floor and was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.
Soon a team from the local New Market police station, along with members of the forensic team, reached the scene followed by the detectives from the homicide division of the Kolkata Police.
According to police, after arriving in Delhi, Minten had travelled to Varanasi and on Saturday, landed in Kolkata, where he checked into a hotel near Dharmatala area. He reportedly planned to spend the day exploring Kolkata on Monday, they said.
Following initial examination of the body, investigators suspect he succumbed to an illness.
Kunal Agarwal, Additional Commissioner of Police (Detective Department) of the Kolkata Police, said, "The decomposed, body of a German national, Thomas Minten (67), was recovered at 9:41 am from room number 1602 of the Peerless Hotel under the jurisdiction of the New Market police station."
The deceased had arrived in India on a tourist visa and was scheduled to return to Berlin on November 25. "As per the preliminary information, he had set out to explore the city but returned to the hotel midway after feeling unwell," added Agarwal.
Police said the body was sent to Calcutta Medical College Hospital for post-mortem. Officers from the homicide division are currently present at the scene, and an investigation has been initiated to determine the actual cause of the incident, they added.
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