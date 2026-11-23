ETV Bharat / state

German National Found Dead In Kolkata Hotel, Probe Launched

Kolkata: A 67-year-old German national was found dead inside a hotel in New Market area in Kolkata on Monday morning, police said.

The deceased, identified as Thomas Minten (67) arrived at the hotel on November 21. As planned, he went for sightseeing in Kolkata this morning but returned to the hotel after reportedly feeling unwell, an official said.

The incident came to light when hotel authorities grew suspicious as Minten's phone calls went unanswered and with the assistance of the police, they broke open the door of his room. He was found lying unconscious on the floor and was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Soon a team from the local New Market police station, along with members of the forensic team, reached the scene followed by the detectives from the homicide division of the Kolkata Police.

According to police, after arriving in Delhi, Minten had travelled to Varanasi and on Saturday, landed in Kolkata, where he checked into a hotel near Dharmatala area. He reportedly planned to spend the day exploring Kolkata on Monday, they said.