ETV Bharat / state

Geopolitical Tensions And Supply Chain Disruptions Dent Jaipur's Festive Ghevar Exports

Narsingh Rathore, manager of another confectionery establishment - Kanha Sweets, stated that the LPG crisis has dealt a double blow to production. Rathore explains that they were compelled to reduce daily production by 400–500 kilograms, as both gas supply and consumer demand were adversely affected.

According to Shankarlal, residents of the Middle East were unable to visit this time, nor were they able to send sweets. On the other hand, according to Nilesh Chaturvedi, manager of Kanji Sweets, while 200 to 300 quintals of sweets were typically exported every year, this time the majority of orders failed to materialise as expected.

Shankarlal, the manager at Rawat Mishthan Bhandar, notes that global geopolitical tensions have resulted in limited movement and travel among the Indian diaspora this year.

However, this year, ongoing tensions in the Middle East and disruptions within the global supply chain have curtailed the reach of this sweet treat. Consequently, the Ghevar that typically travelled across the seven seas to reach the Indian diaspora abroad failed to make its presence felt in international markets this time around.

Jaipur: Rajasthan's traditional sweet, Ghevar has over time evolved into a robust economic activity and a significant export product. Every year, during festivals such as Teej, Gangaur and Raksha Bandhan, the demand for this delicacy reaches its peak — both domestically and internationally.

Sanjay Kaushik notes that Jaipur typically witnesses a significant influx of foreign tourists during the Gangaur and Teej festivals; furthermore, a large number of expatriates also visit Rajasthan during this festive season. Upon returning home after the Holi and Gangaur festivities, these visitors purchase Ghevar - a traditional sweet—thereby boosting local markets.

Ghevar markets adversely Affected (ETV Bharat)

However, this year saw a decline in tourist numbers, which diminished the festive vibrancy of the markets and adversely impacted offline sales. Nevertheless, Narsingh Rathore, manager of Kanha Sweets, observes that despite the rising cost of gas, traders refrained from making significant price adjustments in order to sustain demand.

Ghevar constitutes an integral part of the identity of Rajasthan and particularly of Jaipur. Prepared during the monsoon months of 'Sawan' and ‘Bhado’, this sweet is crafted using a unique technique involving the cooking of a refined flour batter in hot ‘ghee’ to form a delicate, lattice-like structure.

Its popular varieties primarily include Rabri Ghevar, Mawa Ghevar, Malai Ghevar and Paneer Ghevar. Over time, new flavours have been introduced, featuring toppings such as chocolate and mango. Ghevar has now ascended to the category of a premium sweet, widely regarded as an ideal gift item and a key export product for festive occasions.

According to historian Jitendra Singh Shekhawat, the tradition of Ghevar in Jaipur dates back approximately 300 years. Historical references to this sweet can be found dating back to the era of Sawai Jai Singh II.

According to Siyasharan Lashkari, Founder-President of the Jaipur Foundation, the sweet is believed to have originally originated in the Sambhar region. The rulers of Amer used to specifically order Ghevar from Sambhar for the festival of Teej. Following the establishment of Jaipur in 1727, artisans specialising in this craft were settled in the new city, and gradually, this sweet made its way from the royal kitchens to the common marketplace.

According to Rajesh Agarwal, a Ghevar manufacturer and catering entrepreneur, Ghevar is no longer merely a festive delicacy; it has evolved into an integral part of special occasions throughout the year. In Jaipur alone, the annual turnover for Ghevar exceeds Rs. 200 crore. During festivals such as Teej and Gangaur, the capital city witnessed sales of over 10 lakh kilograms of Ghevar. This translates to a business volume of Rs 80 to Rs 100 crore generated within a single festive season.

Ghevar - a Rajasthani sweet (ETV Bharat)

Similarly, driven by rising international demand, 200 to 300 quintals of Ghevar are exported from Jaipur annually. Hundreds of sweet shops, thousands of skilled artisans, and numerous individuals involved in packaging and logistics in Jaipur rely on this industry for their livelihood.

The export of Ghevar to foreign countries follows a systematic process. NRI customers typically place orders via websites or mobile apps; alternatively, relatives residing in Jaipur facilitate the delivery of these Ghevars abroad through gifting services. To preserve its quality for up to a week, the delicacy is packed in special vacuum-sealed, airtight boxes designed to protect it from moisture and breakage. Demand for Ghevar is particularly high in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, the UK, the USA, and Australia. However, on the occasion of Gangaur this year, neither relatives residing in Jaipur nor the Rajasthani diaspora living abroad were able to savour the traditional taste of Ghevar.