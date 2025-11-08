Genitals Damaged, Eyes Gouged Out: Youth’s Horrific Murder Shocks Bihar; Police Suspect Love Angle
A mobile repair shopkeeper, Bechu Mahato, was found dead in Sitamarhi, Bihar, with damaged genitals and eyes gouged out. Further investigation is underway.
Published : November 8, 2025 at 4:49 PM IST
Sitamarhi: A youth was found dead, with his genitals allegedly damaged and eyes gouged out, in the Bhoraha village of Sitamarhi, Bihar, police said on Saturday. The motive of the crime is yet to be known, but officials suspect a love angle.
The body of the victim, identified as Bechu Mahato (28), a resident of Ward No. 13 in Bhoraha village, was found early Friday in the village, north of the Hanuman Temple on the Anhari-Sitamarhi road, sparking shock. Hundreds of people gathered at the scene before authorities arrived.
Station House Officer (SHO) Abhishek Tripathi said police took the body into custody and sent it for a post-mortem examination. “The matter is being investigated. Prima facie, it appears to be a love affair. The deceased’s genitals were found damaged. His eyes were also gouged out. The case will be investigated, and strict action will be taken against those found guilty,” Tripathi said.
The SHO noted that no formal complaint has been filed by the victim’s family yet. “We are investigating the incident on our own and exploring every possible angle,” he said.
According to locals, Bechu worked at Bhoraha Chowk, repairing mobile phones and selling electrical parts. “I closed my shop and left for home, but he failed to reach home. His family searched for him but could not find him. In the morning, he was found lying face down near the Hanuman Temple,” Sandeep Kumar, a neighbour, said.
Authorities said it was not yet clear why the murder was committed or who was responsible. “We are investigating all leads and trying to determine the motive behind the brutal killing,” he said.
