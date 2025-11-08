ETV Bharat / state

Genitals Damaged, Eyes Gouged Out: Youth’s Horrific Murder Shocks Bihar; Police Suspect Love Angle

Sitamarhi: A youth was found dead, with his genitals allegedly damaged and eyes gouged out, in the Bhoraha village of Sitamarhi, Bihar, police said on Saturday. The motive of the crime is yet to be known, but officials suspect a love angle.

The body of the victim, identified as Bechu Mahato (28), a resident of Ward No. 13 in Bhoraha village, was found early Friday in the village, north of the Hanuman Temple on the Anhari-Sitamarhi road, sparking shock. Hundreds of people gathered at the scene before authorities arrived.

Station House Officer (SHO) Abhishek Tripathi said police took the body into custody and sent it for a post-mortem examination. “The matter is being investigated. Prima facie, it appears to be a love affair. The deceased’s genitals were found damaged. His eyes were also gouged out. The case will be investigated, and strict action will be taken against those found guilty,” Tripathi said.